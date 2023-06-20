The recruitment and retention crisis in education is one of the most troubling and increasingly urgent challenges facing government. A plethora of issues have contributed to a perfect storm, with teacher training numbers dropping and schools struggling to retain qualified teachers.

Issues of pay, workloads and stress still remain to be addressed, but other overlooked factors have become barriers to people entering the workforce. By considering these factors, we can identify achievable policy solutions, including some relatively quick wins, that can begin to address some of the sector’s problems.

Better use of technology

With the proliferation of technology throughout modern life, people are accustomed to accessing almost everything instantaneously via their phones. Schools and colleges utilising technology effectively therefore achieve higher numbers of teacher applications, providing them with more choice and enabling higher-quality recruitment. We’ve seen first-hand that accessible applicant-friendly processes, such as fully mobile-optimised forms, increase completion rates by more than 50 per cent.

Despite reducing the drop-off rates of potential candidates who may get bored or frustrated with older systems, many application processes still fail to provide the ideal candidate experience. While it does differ between organisations, many other industries are making it easier to apply for roles than ever before, with application time in many sectors falling under five minutes. Benchmarking, guidance and implementation support for schools to improve the use of technology within applications would significantly boost recruitment efforts within the education sector.

Overseas teachers

More immediate relief from workforce pressures could be found among the tens of thousands of UK-trained teachers who now work abroad. Incentive packages with clear progression pathways could persuade these teachers to return and share their fantastic insight and skills from foreign education systems.

The government have recently introduced an international relocation payment to entice eligible non-UK trainees and teachers to relocate to the UK. Although this is progress, many are apprehensive of returning. What they fear is not our system’s accountability and workload, but prejudice against international teaching. Pay is a factor, but by altering our view of international experience we could access the talent of teachers who have worked in some of the world’s highest-performing schools.

Similarly, we must leverage other overseas teaching communities to lessen the strain. Since Brexit, the number of EU applicants awarded QTS has fallen dramatically. There were 4,795 in 2015-16, and 704 in 2021-22.Other countries such as Ireland and South Africa currently have a teacher surplus; attractive immigration pathways including teaching visas could allow us to access this foreign talent.

QTS barriers

One barrier preventing the successful recruitment of international teachers is the meticulous requirements of the QTS. While it is important to maintain teaching standards, case-by-case consideration (as within the independent sector) would widen the recruitment pool and ensure well experienced international teachers are not dismissed.

A shorter introductory course to UK education would provide overseas teachers with the relevant safeguarding training and curriculum information to enter the sector, instead of leaving them unable to work despite extensive experience.

Funding for training teachers

Financial support for entrants to the sector has improved, particularly in shortage subjects, but this should be extended. Income support for training teachers, for example placing them on a TA salary, could attract career changers with existing workplace knowledge.

It is a significant ask for experienced professionals with coveted skills to retrain without an income. As seen in social work and the police force, a salaried training programme can lead to significantly increased rates of people entering the sector.

Small, tangible policy changes such as these represent an opportunity to begin turning the tide on recruitment, if not retention, within the sector. The complexity of the issues means there is no single quick fix, so government must instead look to marginal gains that will slowly but surely support the growth of a sustainable, healthy education workforce.