Founding CEO of Yorkshire MAT to retire

Former ASCL president and long-term trust boss set to be replaced in new year

A long-serving CEO who founded a prominent 16-school MAT is set to retire.

Richard Sheriff, of Yorkshire-based Red Kite Learning Trust, has been at the helm of the academy chain for 14 years.

He has also taken a lead role in the Red Kite Alliance, a partnership of over 50 schools in the region.

“It is really hard to even think about moving away from an organisation and profession I love but we all must find the right time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation,” Sheriff said.

“After almost 25 years leading schools, I feel the time is right to step aside and let others take on the privileges and challenges that come with leadership at this scale.”

Sheriff, a former president of the leaders’ union ASCL, will remain in his position for the rest of the year, with trustees looking to appoint his successor to start in January.

He added that a new leader will give Red Kite the “chance for fresh ideas, energy and a new beginning”. But the “trustees will ensure that our values remain non-negotiable”.