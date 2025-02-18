Creating a system that meets the needs of all learners will require training, new incentives, support, guidance and investment

In December, the education select committee launched a much-needed inquiry into the provision of education for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Given this represents one-fifth of all children and young people, and that the education secretary herself has described our SEND system as ‘neglected to the point of crisis’, fixing it is not just an educational priority but a moral imperative.

Bridget Phillipson appears to recognise this, promising reforms that will create a system where all children ‘belong’ and can ‘achieve and thrive’. To create this inclusive educational environment that truly meets the diverse needs of all learners, comprehensive and impactful reforms are required.

Here are the five changes that would have the biggest impact.

Mandatory SEND training

According to Ofsted, only one-third of teachers have received SEND training since April 2021. With the numbers of children and young people with SEND increasing each year, there is a clear argument for mandatory SEND training for all educators.

This is essential to ensure they have the knowledge and skills to support students effectively. Training should be regularly updated to keep pace with new developments and best practices in the field.

Hold LAs to account

The number of applications for education, healthcare needs assessments (EHCNAs) are increasing, as are education, health and care plans (EHCPs).

Local authorities (LAs) are required to finalise EHCPs as soon as practicable, but within 20 weeks of the initial request for assessment. However, in 2023, only half of EHCPs were issued within the statutory deadline.

This delay in providing essential support can have a detrimental impact on the wellbeing and progress of children with SEND. To address this, stricter regulation and oversight are needed to ensure local authorities meet their obligations promptly.

Implementing clear consequences for failing to meet deadlines could drive improvements in the timeliness of EHCPs.

Access to external professionals

More than 40,000 children were waiting for more than 12 weeks for speech and language therapy as of June 2024. Improving access to external professionals such as speech and language therapists, occupational therapists and other specialists is critical.

These professionals play a vital role in timely early identification and support. To reduce waiting times, investment in recruiting and retaining these professionals is necessary, as well as ensuring schools know how to access them.

Robust careers education

According to the NHS, only 5.1 per cent of adults with a learning disability known to their local authority are in paid work. Establishing a strong careers system that targets disadvantaged groups is essential.

This system should provide opportunities for work experience, apprenticeships and connections with local businesses to help young people with SEND transition successfully into adulthood.

Providing careers guidance and mentoring can also help build confidence and skills needed for the workforce.

A better deal for staff

Teaching assistants (TAs) are the backbone of inclusive education, providing essential support to both teachers and students. Yet their average annual salary in 2024 was £15,476 due to pro-rata contracts.

This pay inadequacy has led many to leave the profession, resulting in a significant impact on the support available for pupils with SEND. Improving their pay and working conditions is crucial to retain skilled TAs and attract new ones to the profession.

SEND coordinators (SENDCos) also face enormous pressures. In a recent Twinkl survey of over 350 SENDCos, 80 per cent had either resigned or considered it in the last term due to the pressures of the role.

Providing adequate support, training, and recognition for SENDCos is vital to ensure they can effectively lead and coordinate provision in schools.

The committee’s inquiry is a step in the right direction, but it must be followed by decisive action and investment to bring about meaningful change.

These five reforms are necessary to create an inclusive and supportive educational environment for children with SEND. By addressing these key areas, we can begin to ensure that all students have the opportunity to thrive.