Proportion of teachers saying move to drop single-word grades was 'positive' plunges amid criticism over new inspection plan

Far fewer teachers now say Ofsted’s move to ditch headline grades was ‘positive’ amid concern over the watchdog’s new inspection plan.

Ofsted revealed its new report card inspections this week, which included renaming its five new grades and reducing the number of core evaluation areas amid sector criticism.

Headline inspection grades were removed in September last year following the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

In February this year, when Ofsted launched a consultation on its plans for report cards, three-quarters of teachers were supportive of removing single-word headline grades.

But that has now plunged to just 36 per cent, a Teacher Tapp survey this week has found.

The proportion of teachers who said they had “mixed feelings” over the move has also risen from 19 per cent to 44 per cent – suggesting the sector is not supportive of the new inspection plan.

Drop in support

Other polls by teacher and school leader unions have also reported overwhelmingly negative responses.

School leaders’ union NAHT found 91 per cent of 1,400 members surveyed in a snap poll opposed Ofsted’s new inspection approach.

A similar poll carried out by the NEU found 88 per cent of 1,577 members do not think the new regime will address the impact of inspections on staff’s mental health.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of NAHT, said the union’s rejection of the inspection changes show the watchdog “has not done enough to alleviate concerns”.

“This the result of Ofsted’s failure to properly listen to and engage with teaching professionals, or to learn lessons from other jurisdictions where high stakes inspections have been abandoned in favour of more measured and supportive forms of accountability,” he explained.

NEU general secretary Daniel Kebede said the changes were a “wasted opportunity” which remain “bad for our schools, bad for the workforce but also bad for parents and students”.

But an Ofsted spokesperson said: “Sir Martyn Oliver had a positive call with over 900 school leaders this morning to explain the changes we’re making in the best interests of children, parents and education professionals. Ofsted looks forward to working with sector organisations in the months ahead to ensure a safe and secure introduction of the renewed framework.”