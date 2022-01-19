Face masks in classrooms mandate to go tomorrow

DfE to 'shortly' remove guidance on use in communal areas too, PM says

The government will lift its recommendation that masks be worn in secondary classrooms from tomorrow, Boris Johnson has said.

The prime minister added that the Department for Education would “shortly remove national guidance on their use in communal areas”.

The recommendation for masks in classrooms was brought back in early January, while masks have been recommended in communal areas since late November.

Johnson addressed MPs today following a cabinet meeting this morning where ministers decided to allow plan B regulations put in place to tackle the Omicron variant of Covid to expire.

He said the latest Office for National Statistics data showed infections were “falling”, and while they were “likely to continue rising” in some places including primary schools, “our scientists believe it is likely that the Omicron wave has now peaked nationally”.

“From tomorrow we will no longer require face masks in the classroom, and the Department for Education will shortly remove national guidance on their use in communal areas,” he told the House of Commons.

However, schools are still facing widespread disruption across England.

1 in 10 primary pupils test positive for Covid

ONS data estimates that in the week to January 12, around one in 10 primary age pupils and one in 20 secondary age pupils tested positive for Covid-19.

The latest DfE attendance statistics show an estimated 315,000 pupils and around 60,000 staff missed school for Covid-related reasons on January 6.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT school leaders’ union, said the prime minister’s statement “will feel, to many school leaders, at odds with the current situation on the ground”.

Mass disruption is “ongoing”, he said, and “school leaders are telling us they still feel very much in the eye of the Covid storm”.

“It is imperative that schools continue to be supported by government to keep the gates open, as we emerge from the depths of winter disruption.”

Dr Mary Bousted

Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said that while the trend in case rates among secondary-aged children was down, it was “uncertain” if that would continue.

She said such uncertainty “could lead to a pronounced risk of increased disruption with children and staff having to isolate”.

“The danger is we lift restrictions too quickly before the effects of returning to school are clear. This will result in more education disruption.”

Measures requiring self-isolation for those who test positive will remain in place, Johnson said today, but he added there would “soon come a time when we can remove the legal requirement to self-isolate altogether”.

He said self-isolation regulations were due to expire on March 24 “at which point I very much expect not to renew them”. He added that “were the data to allow I would like to seek a vote in this House to bring that date forwards”.

More to follow.