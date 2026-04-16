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Schools should avoid “prolonged staggered starts” for children who are about to start reception, according to new government guidance.

The Department for Education has published advice on “getting children ready for reception” which is aimed to help primary school leaders, reception teachers and staff, and teachers working in early years settings improve the children’s transition to reception.

As part of the guidance, it states that schools should “take care to avoid creating a ‘double transition’ through prolonged staggered starts or extended part time arrangements”.

It says: “While often well intentioned, these approaches can increase uncertainty, disrupt the formation of secure attachments and delay the establishment of consistent routines.

“This is particularly important for children moving from an early years setting into reception, who are often ready for a clear and confident step into full time school.

“When attendance is delayed or inconsistent, this consistency can be undermined just as children are ready to settle.”

Make home visits before September

It adds that evidence from case study schools shows that settling in periods of up to two weeks are more effective, where there are “clear expectations and full engagement”.

In most of the case study schools, children attended reception full time from the third day of the academic year.

The DfE is also encouraging schools to make sure home and nursery visits take place before the start of term where possible.

While it noted that many schools carry out these visits in September due to staff availability, it said this can “unintentionally prolong the transition period, delay children’s full start, and create practical challenges for working families”.

It also said that completing visits after term had begun “can also make it harder to identify concerns early enough to plan personalised support, resulting in reactive rather than proactive provision”.

Other features of the guidance include starting the transition process from national offer day, or earlier, treating it as a continuous process through to September, and taking a targeted approach to students who are more vulnerable or need further support.

Keir Starmer set a target for 75 per cent of reception pupils to achieve a ‘good’ level of development by 2028.