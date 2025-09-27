Home All news
Breakfast clubs

DfE wants breakfast clubs extended to 2,000 schools from April 2026

Schools will be invited to apply for a share of £80m funding, but heads warn rollout must take account of 'concerns over funding, staffing and space'

Schools will be invited to apply for a share of £80m funding, but heads warn rollout must take account of 'concerns over funding, staffing and space'

27 Sep 2025, 12:14

The government wants 2,000 more primary schools to join its breakfast clubs programme from next April, with £80 million in funding available.

Ahead of the Labour Party conference in Liverpool this weekend, education secretary Bridget Phillipson has announced the first phase of the national rollout of the clubs, which were pledged in the party’s manifesto.

The scheme is currently being piloted in just over 750 “early adopter” primary schools, though the trial has been fraught with teething problems over funding and logistics.

Schools Week revealed earlier this year that almost 80 of the original pilot schools had dropped out and been replaced in the scheme. Many of those withdrawing blamed inadequate cash.

The first phase of the national rollout will see £80 million in funding made available to primary schools, which will be invited to apply. The government said earlier this year that more than 3,000 schools had expressed an interest in becoming early adopters.

Labour’s manifesto committed to spending £315 million a year on the scheme by 2028.

The Department for Education said details of the full rollout and how schools can apply “will be released by the department later in the year”.

‘Take into account funding and staffing concerns’

Phillipson said: “The start of the national rollout of free breakfast clubs will be an historic change in working families’ daily routines and is another example of this Labour government making good on its promises to deliver the change the British people voted for.

Bridget Phillipson
Bridget Phillipson

“This is Labour choosing a path of renewal towards a fairer country – breaking down the barriers to opportunity and ensuring every child starts school ready to learn.”

Paul Whiteman, of the NAHT school leaders’ union, welcomed “the principle of free breakfast clubs being available in schools”,

“A good breakfast helps children to concentrate on their learning and has enormous benefits for their health and wellbeing.”

But he warned it was “really important that feedback from the government’s initial trial is taken into account as part of this roll-out, including concerns over funding, staffing and space within school buildings”.

