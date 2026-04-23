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24 April 2026

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School food funding ‘not sufficient’ says school praised by DfE

The Devon school had to find £16,652 extra to pay for meals lauded in new school food standards

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

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The head of a school held up by the government as an exemplar of its planned school food revolution says current funding levels are “not sufficient” as it has to spend thousands of pounds offsetting costs.

The Department for Education cited The Grove School in Devon when it announced plans to overhaul school food standards earlier this month.

Hilary Priest, The Grove’s headteacher, was quoted as saying she was “incredibly proud” of her school’s meals, following a partnership with the charity Chefs in Schools.

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