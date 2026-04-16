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17 April 2026

We need more money if you want us to change school food, say caterers

But the government says switching to more fruit, vegetables and fibre won’t cost more

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

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Catering experts say more funding is key to the successful roll-out of an “ambitious” overhaul of school food standards.

The government has announced changes to the legislative framework, which would limit foods high in fat, salt and sugar, while introducing more fruit, vegetables and fibre.

The Department for Education has confirmed it also plans “robust” enforcement, including monitoring compliance.

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