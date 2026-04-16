Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Catering experts say more funding is key to the successful roll-out of an “ambitious” overhaul of school food standards. The government has announced changes to the legislative framework, which would limit foods high in fat, salt and sugar, while introducing more fruit, vegetables and fibre. The Department for Education has confirmed it also plans “robust” enforcement, including monitoring compliance. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.