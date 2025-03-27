DfE calls for evidence to aid NPQ review

The DfE is asking for 'recent, relevant and high-quality research' as it reviews its suite of NPQs - beginning with those focused on leadership

The DfE is asking for 'recent, relevant and high-quality research' as it reviews its suite of NPQs - beginning with those focused on leadership

The education sector is being urged to “get involved” as the government launches a call for evidence as part of its national professional qualification (NPQ) framework review.

The DfE says it is seeking “recent, relevant and high-quality research” that may inform updates to the evidence-base underpinning the frameworks for three NPQs – headship, senior leadership, and executive leadership.

It says it will launch a separate call for evidence for the remaining NPQs at a later point.

The call for evidence was launched on Thursday and will run until midnight on May 16.

The government announced in January it would be reviewing NPQ frameworks with help from an expert panel of sector leaders.

The review is aimed at boosting training delivered through NPQs in four key areas: SEND, leadership progression, workload reduction, and operational leadership.

The previous government reformed the suite of NPQs, alongside a new early career framework, as part of its “golden thread” of teacher development reforms.

NPQs were offered for free as part of a £184 million Covid recovery plan scheme, but funding was massively scaled back by the Conservatives last year.

Minister urges sector experts to ‘get involved’

School minister Catherine McKinnell said on Thursday the government was “committed to putting education back at the forefront of national life”.

She said work to “reset” the government’s relationship with the education workforce “has already begun” and that it is working to help “re-establish teaching as an attractive, expert profession”.

McKinnell said evidence gathered in the review will help “ensure that teachers and leaders have access to the knowledge and skills they need for the future”.

“I encourage and ask all the education sector to get involved and have their say to help shape this important review, so we can make the necessary improvements, so teachers and leaders not only stay in the profession but thrive.”

Evidence submitted will be considered by the DfE and Education Endowment Foundation (EEF).

The DfE then plans to publish an “initial summary response” which will include the number and types of submissions received, and how they will be “sifted” and incorporated into the review.

Visit the call for evidence website here.