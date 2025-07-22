Votes at 16 can be a positive widening of the franchise - but only if educators and ministers live up to what it demands of them

The government’s recent decision to lower the voting age to 16 for the next general election is already prompting robust discussion in schools, staff rooms, and living rooms across the country.

As a headteacher who is deeply invested in nurturing young people’s growth, I must welcome it as an opportunity to engage even more students in the democratic process.

Lowering the voting age could, if managed properly, be a powerful catalyst for greater civic responsibility and interest among our young people.

However, the truth is that there are significant challenges that come with granting 16- and 17-year-olds such a critical voice in our nation’s future.

While many teenagers are passionate about politics, adolescence is still a time when they’re developing the experience and life skills needed to make informed decisions on complex issues – political or otherwise.

Stronger political education

The right to vote is a privilege that comes with responsibility. Ensuring that 16- and 17-year-olds are ready to participate meaningfully in elections must now be an absolute priority for educators and policymakers alike.

Currently, citizenship education (which includes covering the fundamentals of our democracy and political system), is technically compulsory up to the age of 16 in most state schools. Yet, provision is inconsistent, and it is largely absent from the post-16 curriculum.

The change in the voting age is a wake-up call for us all: we need to strengthen political education nationwide. Equipping young people with the skills to think critically, evaluate media and information and understand the impact of political decisions will empower them as voters and citizens.

Steps for the DfE

The department for education (DfE) now faces a clear imperative to introduce formal, robust lessons on politics, democracy and citizenship into the national curriculum. This could include:

Compulsory political education from year 9 onwards

Political education should be compulsory for all students, not just those who opt for GCSE Citizenship or similar subjects. This ensures every future voter receives a baseline level of understanding about parties, manifestos, the legislative process and the basics of critical analysis.

Critical thinking and media literacy integration

The curriculum must include practical activities that teach young people to spot misinformation, scrutinise sources and engage thoughtfully with online and offline debates. As we’ve seen in recent years, the prevalence of illegitimate or “fake” news has increased, making it essential to teach young people how to spot incorrect reporting.

Opportunities for practical engagement

Schools should provide opportunities for active participation, such as mock elections or Q&A sessions with local MPs. This experience can foster not only political knowledge, but also genuine confidence in participating in a general election.

Tailored teacher training and resources

The DfE should fund and mandate new, high-quality training to support teachers, many of whom may not feel expert in delivering political education or facilitating potentially contentious discussions within their classrooms.

What teachers can do now

Even if treated as urgent, the above changes will take time to be enacted. But there’s little time to lose. If the next general election takes place at its latest possible date, then those entering secondary school this autumn will be voting in it (as will the rest of the secondary population).

Thankfully, there’s much that school leaders and teachers can do immediately.

By weaving political and media literacy into lessons, whether in PSHE, English or history, teachers can help students develop critical thinking skills about news and current events.

When schools return in September, creating discussion groups or forums will provide students with an opportunity to share their views and consider what voting means to them.

Partnering with external organisations that offer workshops or utilising online resources can also broaden students’ understanding of democracy and encourage informed participation.

These small changes will help to make a difference as more students will come to school with questions about what this means for them.

A generational opportunity

If the government and schools invest in getting this right, the move to lower the voting age could bring lifelong benefits.

For young people, it’s an exciting moment. For us and for policymakers, it is a challenge to address how (and how well) we are preparing the next generation of active, informed citizens.

Now, I look forward to discussing these changes with our students and supporting their journey towards confident, meaningful political participation.