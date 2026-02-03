Coast and Vale paid Delta £440k ahead of merger

The sum was handed over for 'extensive work' before trusts joined forces to create 63-school trust

Almost £440,000 was spent supporting a merger that created one of England’s biggest MATs.

Coast and Vale Learning Trust handed over the sum to the Delta Academies Trust last year, before they joined forces in September.

One sector leader said the payments highlighted how “all mergers” incur associated costs as the organisations carry out “essential” work to ensure they can function together.

‘Extensive work’

A Delta spokesperson said: “We had already been working together extensively throughout the 2024-25 academic year, implementing Delta’s proven and highly successful systems, structures and processes.

“This extensive work meant we could get ahead and have a positive impact in advance, and ensured a successful transition in September 2025, with all parties able to hit the ground running.”

Coast and Vale’s latest set of accounts, published last month, show it bought services totalling £437,687 from Delta last year.

The documents stated that the MAT “complied with the requirements of [the] academies trust handbook”.

They also said Sir Paul Tarn, who was the CEO of both organisations at the time, “never participated in, nor influenced” the purchase.

‘Essential’ merger fees

The spokesperson said the work undertaken meant Coast and Vale could benefit “from the full range of Delta resources in advance, including capital projects, enhanced learning environments, IT assets and educational materials in advance”.

Staff were also “able to access training and development opportunities”. Meanwhile, Delta employees were seconded “to provide additional support”.

A trust CEO, who asked to remain anonymous, noted “all mergers” come with costs attached “as systems and processes [need to be] aligned to ensure effective integration”.

He said this is “essential” for MATs to ensure that they can “operate efficiently and effectively for the benefit of all”.

He added: “In this case, it is interesting how much work has been done in advance … this may reflect the confidence in this merger taking place and the desire to ensure the advantages of working together are realised at the earliest opportunity.”

Only one MAT bigger

Schools Week previously revealed how Tarn took over the reins at Coast and Vale following an “in principle agreement” between the organisations to join forces formally in the future.

The merger plans were referred to ministers to rule on by the Department for Education’s regional director for Yorkshire and the Humber, Alison Wilson.

Along with the advisory boards of leaders who support them, regional directors can choose to “escalate” a decision to a minister in circumstances where they do not feel they can decide themselves.

The proposals were later given the green light, taking Delta’s tally of schools to 63. Only United Learning Trust has more.