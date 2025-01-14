Home All news
Politics

Children’s wellbeing and schools bill: Committee calls for evidence

Intense lobbying expected as bill seeks to curtail academy freedoms

Intense lobbying expected as bill seeks to curtail academy freedoms

14 Jan 2025, 12:23

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A Parliamentary committee that will scrutinise the government’s children’s wellbeing and schools bill is inviting evidence from the sector.

Having passed its first and second reading in the House of Commons, the bill will now be considered by a public bill committee – which will go through the bill line by line.

MPs will head oral evidence from sector leaders, but are also calling for written submissions to inform their scrutiny of the bill and any amendments tabled by Parliamentarians.

A number of proposals in the bill, particularly around moves to curtail freedoms for academies, have already proved controversial in the sector. A substantial lobbying effort is therefore expected as MPs consider the bill.

The committee is due to meet for the first time on January 31, and will report back by 5pm on February 11. But the committee could conclude its work earlier, so is asking for written submissions as soon as possible.

How to submit evidence

Documents must be less than 25 MB in size and be in Word document format, not PDF. They should also contain as few logos or pictures as possible. Annexes or appencies should be included in the same document, which should state clearly who it is from.

Parliament recommends submitting no more than 3,000 words, and says documents should begin with an executive summary in bullet point form.

Documents should include “any factual information you have to offer from which the committee might be able to draw conclusions, or which could be put to other witnesses for their reactions”.

They should also set out “any recommendations for action by the government or others which you would like the committee to consider”.

Material “already published elsewhere should not form the basis of a submission, but may be referred to within or attached to a submission, in which case it should be clearly referenced, preferably with a hyperlink”.

Submissions can be emailed to scrutiny@parliament.uk.

Latest education roles from

Digital Learning Coach

Digital Learning Coach

Barnet and Southgate College

View job
Lecturer (Band A) (ID:5064)

Lecturer (Band A) (ID:5064)

Manchester City Council

View job
Subject Leader for Chemistry

Subject Leader for Chemistry

Harris Academy Sutton

View job
Teacher of Computer Science

Teacher of Computer Science

Harris Academy Sutton

View job
Vice Principal

Vice Principal

Harris Primary Academy Haling Park

View job
English Teacher

English Teacher

Platanos College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Ensuring Learning Never Stops: Portakabin Supporting Schools Affected by RAAC

In recent months, the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in over 230 schools across England has presented...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Text-based programming tools for young learners

The Raspberry Pi Foundation’s Code Editor helps make learning text-based programming simple for children aged 9 and up. Learn...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

IncludEd 2025 is coming…5 whole school inclusion insights you need

We’ve all been there.  You’ve cleared a whole day and then trekked for hours to be at an education...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The impact of vocational education at KS4 and beyond 

Everyone reading this article of Schools Week shares a common purpose: we all want to create the brightest possible...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Politics
Bridget Phillipson

Phillipson faces first education committee grilling

Education secretary set to be questioned by MPs over SEND, wellbeing bill and private school fees

Jack Dyson

Politics
Investigation

Labour scraps computing hubs, with languages scheme scaled back

Just three of the Conservatives’ subject hub programmes will remain as Labour said it is taking 'difficult decisions'

Jack Dyson

Politics

Mary Bousted and Anne Longfield made peers by Labour

The pair will sit in the House of Lords after being nominated for peerages by the Labour party

Schools Week Reporter

Politics
Exclusive

Sir Kevan Collins interview: ‘We’re making MATs accountable’

England's school system has 'practice we should be proud of', but 'pockets that we should be ashamed of', says...

John Dickens

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *