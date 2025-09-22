Government has confirmed which policies new ministers will be in charge of. Here's your Schools Week guide ...

New children’s minister Josh MacAlister has been handed a beefed-up brief, taking responsibility for safeguarding, counter-extremism in schools and maintenance of the education estate.

The Department for Education has updated its ministerial policy responsibilities after the reshuffle saw new ministers for school standards, children and families and early education appointed.

MacAlister, a former teacher who led the last government’s children’s social care review, has picked up an expanded brief after taking on the children and families minister role.

He will now oversee 17 policy areas, instead of the 13 that fell under previous children’s minister Janet Daby.

The new additions include safeguarding, prevention of serious violence and counter-extremism in schools and the maintenance and environmental sustainability of the education estates.

These responsibilities previously fell under the early education minister brief, held by Stephen Morgan, until he was replaced by Olivia Bailey. However the “online safety” responsibility is no longer listed.

Policies moved between briefs

Bailey’s portfolio now includes best start family hubs and parenting, which have moved from the children’s brief, while she also picks up school uniform – previously the schools minister’s responsibility.

It also looks like a new responsibility has been added for the holiday activities and food (HAF) programme. The government recently extended the scheme’s funding for another three years.

But it appears the “use of research, science and evidence within the Department for Education” responsibility has been ditched from the early year’s brief.

Phillipson’s responsibilities remain unchanged, as do those of the only other remaining minister with responsibility for some schools issues – skills minister Jacqui Smith.

Here is the full list of minister responsibilities, with any new briefs for the position in bold.

Bridget Phillipson, secretary of state

early years and childcare

children’s social care

teacher quality, recruitment and retention

the school curriculum

school improvement

academies and free schools

further education

apprenticeships and skills

higher education

Georgia Gould, school standards minister

school improvement, intervention and inspection (including links with Ofsted)

regional improvement for standards and excellence (RISE)

special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and high needs

initial teacher training and incentives

teacher retention including the early career framework and teacher training entitlement

school leadership

school governance

teacher pay and pensions

school support staff

core school funding

pupil premium

qualifications (including links with Ofqual)

curriculum and assessment, including the curriculum and assessment review and creative education

access to sport, arts and music in education, working with other departments

alternative provision

admissions

faith schools

school transport

Josh MacAlister, children and families minister

children’s social care

children in care and children in need

looked-after children

child protection

adoption

kinship care and foster care

care leavers

children’s social care workforce

unaccompanied asylum-seeking children

single unique identifier for children

local authority improvement

family support

safeguarding

prevention of serious violence in schools and post-16 settings

counter extremism in schools and post-16 settings

maintenance and improvement of the education estate

environmental sustainability in the education sectors

Olivia Bailey, early education minister

early years education including for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND)

childcare and the home learning environment

early years workforce

early communication skills and early intervention

Best Start Family Hubs and parenting

breakfast clubs

school food, including free school meals

holiday activities and food (HAF) programme

school attendance, including register of children who are not in school

mental health support in schools

behaviour, preventing bullying and exclusions in schools

school uniform

independent schools

use of data, digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in education

Jacqui Smith, skills minister