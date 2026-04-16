Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe The child poverty strategy has “missed opportunities” and “lacks focus” on improving educational outcomes, Teach First has warned. The teacher training charity has provided written evidence to the joint work and pensions committee and education committee inquiry into the strategy, which aims to lift 550,000 children out of poverty by 2030. Government figures suggest about 31 per cent of children in the UK are living in relative poverty after housing costs. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.