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17 April 2026

Child poverty strategy ignores schools as ‘central partner’, says Teach First

'We believe the strategy’s lack of focus on improving educational outcomes is a missed opportunity'

Ruth Lucas

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The child poverty strategy has “missed opportunities” and “lacks focus” on improving educational outcomes, Teach First has warned.

The teacher training charity has provided written evidence to the joint work and pensions committee and education committee inquiry into the strategy, which aims to lift 550,000 children out of poverty by 2030.

Government figures suggest about 31 per cent of children in the UK are living in relative poverty after housing costs.

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