CEO gender pay gap halves after closing three years in a row

But men still paid £5k more than women, CST study finds

10 Oct 2025, 0:01

The academy trust CEO gender pay gap has more than halved after closing for the third year in a row, a study has found. 

A Confederation of School Trusts (CST) report, released today, revealed chief executives take home just under £150,000, with those at the top of the biggest MATs best off.

The research – which analysed 126 academy chains – found CEO salaries had risen by 4 per cent salary rises, outstripping the increases handed to all other senior staff. 

This comes after Schools Week’s annual CEO pay investigation revealed the wage gap between those running academy chains and their next-in-command had widened by up to £65,000. Our audit included 1,800 trusts, making it the largest ever analysis. 

CST boss Leora Cruddas said: “The evidence is that trusts and their boards are taking their responsibilities seriously.”

CEO rises outstrip other leaders’ pay awards

CST’s report shows the “median basic salary for CEOs [has] increased by 4 per cent” to £149,790. Cruddas noted this was “in line” with the settlement for most teaching staff. 

Revealed: The academy CEO pay premium

But she added their earnings are “below the top of the statutory pay range for maintained school leadership, which goes up to £153,490” in inner London.

This is “despite the wider responsibilities that frequently go with the [chief executive] role compared to that of a headteacher”. 

On average, other senior trust staff were given rises of 3.4 per cent. 

The median salaries of CEOs in the smallest trust – those with up to five schools – is £137,352. Those in the largest MATs are paid £173,532. 

The report also said women chief execs earned, on average, £5,087 less than men, down from £8,634 last year. The gap has fallen each year since 2023, more than halving over the period to 3.4 per cent. 

Unsurprisingly, London CEOs are paid the most (£164,851). Their earnings are “14.9 per cent higher than the median salary for the rest of the UK”. 

Similar roles in the private sector are paid around £376,000. Meanwhile, CEOs of other public services and charities receive, on average, £161,865 and £147,621 respectively.

