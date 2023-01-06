Home All news
Politics

ASCL: 7 in 10 school leaders vote to move to formal strike ballot

First ever indicative ballot by moderate leaders' union finds broad support for a formal vote

First ever indicative ballot by moderate leaders' union finds broad support for a formal vote

6 Jan 2023, 15:16

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
Covid exams

Members of the school leaders’ union ASCL have voted in favour of moving to a formal ballot for strike action, in a historic first.

In an unprecedented indicative ballot, 54 per cent of eligible members voted and 69 per cent backed moving to a formal ballot on strike action over pay.

Seventy-four per cent said they wanted to move to a formal vote on action short of a strike.

The union’s executive is now considering its “next steps”.

If it does launch a formal ballot, it will be the fourth education union to do so over pay.

Ballots by the National Education Union, NASUWT teaching union and NAHT leaders’ union close next week.

If the outcome of the indicative ballot was repeated in a formal ballot, it would meet the 50 per cent turnout threshold set out in trade union law.

However, the result would just fall short of an additional requirement for public service action, which requires 40 per cent of those eligible to vote to vote ‘yes’.

The 69 per cent support for a strike ballot translates to around 37 per cent of eligible members voting in favour, based on turnout of 54 per cent.

However, turnout could rise, or indeed fall, in any formal ballot, as could the proportion supporting industrial action.

Union discussing ‘next steps’

It is the first time in its history that ASCL, a traditionally moderate union representing secondary headteachers and academy and college chiefs, has held an indicative ballot.

The union said its executive would “meet again in due course to decide on the next steps”.

Geoff Barton, ASCL’s general secretary, said the results of the ballot “show the strength of feeling which exists among school leaders over the desperately difficult situation they are facing in recruiting and retaining staff, and operating their schools without the adequate funding to do so”.

“This has been caused by the erosion of school leader and teacher pay which has fallen by a fifth in real terms since 2010, and a decade of underfunding of education.

“The final straw was this year’s pay award which was significantly below inflation and for which there was no additional government funding for schools to be able to afford the cost of the award.

“We urge the government to avoid an escalation of this dispute, and do the right thing by schools and children, by addressing recruitment, retention and funding as a matter of urgency.”

More from this theme

Politics

Do the maths: Does Sunak’s new year pledge add up?

Schools Week does the sums on the prime minister's vague new year policy announcement

John Dickens

Politics
Long read

No ‘minimum safety levels’ for school strikes (just yet)

Exclusive: Schools Week understands new guidance will be issued shortly to help heads deal with looming strikes

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

Sunak outlines maths to 18 ‘ambition’…but not before 2025

Labour says 'reheated' pledge is 'empty without more maths teachers'

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

Unions get green-light to challenge ‘strike-breaking’ law in court

Judicial reviews brought by the TUC, NASUWT and Unison will be heard in March

Freddie Whittaker

Politics
pupil premium

Schools bill, strikes and selection: 8 things we learned from Keegan’s first education committee

The education secretary took questions from MPs this morning

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

Sixth form college staff walk out in strike over pay

First national teacher strike in six years launches at post-16 settings as union continues ballot of school staff

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *