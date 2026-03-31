Movers and shakers: Ofsted, DRET, The Brilliant Club

This week’s movers and shakers include an avid motorcyclist, a Bollywood backing dancer and a roller derby player

This week’s movers and shakers include an avid motorcyclist, a Bollywood backing dancer and a roller derby player

This week’s movers and shakers include an avid motorcyclist, a Bollywood backing dancer and a roller derby player.

This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community.

We are keen to hear about appointments at a senior level. Please send submissions for this section to news@schoolsweek.co.uk with ‘Movers and shakers’ in the subject line.

Katharine Vincent

Ofsted HMI

Start date: April

Current role: Senior director of research, innovation and improvement, Mulberry Schools Trust

Interesting fact: Public service runs in Katharine’s family, with eight teachers, two chairs of governors, a parish councillor and a university administrator just in her immediate family.

Aron Whiles

Executive director of secondary education, David Ross Education Trust

Start date: June

Current role: Education director at Ormiston Academies Trust

Interesting fact: Aron is an avid motorcyclist in his spare time and rode a full lap of the 37.7 mile Isle of Man TT circuit last year as part of a visit to watch the island’s famous TT races.

Kimberley Lawton

Executive director of primary education, David Ross Education Trust

Start date: February

Previous role: Regional director, DRET

Interesting fact: Kimberley once road-tripped across Spain chasing music festivals featuring Amy Winehouse and the Foo Fighters before later becoming a mum of four, including a surprise baby girl 11 years after her three boys.

Nick Marsh

Chief executive officer, School-Home Support

Start date: March

Previous role: Director of fundraising, impact and communications at Breast Cancer UK

Interesting fact: Nick founded a successful charity working with disadvantaged communities in Asia.

Susie Whigham

Chief executive officer, The Brilliant Club

Start date: March

Previous role: Chief programmes and communities officer, The Brilliant Club

Interesting fact: Susie was once a backing dancer in a Bollywood pop video (she is relieved that the video seems impossible to track down now!)

Anat Hassner

Chief operating officer, OneSchool Global

Start date: February

Previous role: Acting chief operating officer

Interesting facts: Anat comes from a family of teachers.

When she was growing up, she had a part time job teaching third graders how to build wooden airplanes.

Sally Burns

Head of school, Kingsbourne Academy

Start date: April

Current role: Assistant headteacher at Pebble Brook Primary School, Crewe

Interesting fact: Sally played roller derby for a number of years as a jammer for the Loco Rollers. She competed in the national championships in her first year where the team placed third in the tier.

Stefanie Sullivan and Jo McIntyre

Joint executive directors, Universities’ Council for the Education of Teachers

Start date: April

Current role: Jo is professor education at Nottingham University. Stef is deputy head of the school of education at the same university.

Interesting fact: Jo grew up in Blackpool where she met all the stars. Little and Large opened her primary school fair, she went to school with the sister of one of the Pet Shop Boys, her brother was in Les Dawson’s daughter’s maths class, and she delivered Jimmy Armfield’s newspaper on her paper round.