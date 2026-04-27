Ministers have been urged to “end the heartbreak of books versus pipes”, after a survey found half of headteachers had parts of their schools that are disused or not up to the job.

A poll of National Association of Headteachers (NAHT) members also shows many believe their playgrounds, loos and basic infrastructure, like doors and windows, aren’t fit for purpose.

Two in five also questioned the suitability of their own specialist SEND facilities, as almost all of those polled stated they did not receive enough cash to maintain their schools.

‘Beggars belief’

NAHT general secretary Paul Whiteman said: “Some of the stories we have heard from school leaders about the state of their buildings, and their struggles to secure the funding needed to rectify things, really beggar belief.

“Children deserve modern, fit-for-purpose schools with fantastic facilities, but where we still have ageing buildings which aren’t even warm or watertight, that sadly feels like a pipe dream for many leaders.”

Fifty-one per cent of the 326 NAHT members who took part in the poll reported having buildings or areas that were out of use or not fit for purpose.

Just under two-thirds of them said their toilet blocks were unsuitable, with 8 per cent saying theirs were closed. Seventy-six per cent of those with areas that were out of use or not fit for purpose added basic infrastructure, like windows, roofs and doors, weren’t up to snuff.

Meanwhile, over half of the 51 per cent said the same of their playgrounds and individual classrooms. Eight per cent noted their playgrounds were shut off.

Roof leaks and mould

One head told the survey their building was “falling apart”, with a piece of fibreboard “holding up a wall in our only hall”.

Another said: “We have rooms that are closed to children, walls covered in mould, a leaking roof, sinking floorboards, unfit windows and a condemned playground.”

Seven per cent reported entire buildings or mobile classroom blocks as closed, with 26 per cent more branding such structures not fit for purpose.

Whiteman added: “The truth is some schools are in a desperate situation right now.

“This survey shows the sheer scale of the challenge ahead, especially with the prospect of events in the Middle East fuelling inflation.”

More cash needed

Over two-fifths of leaders surveyed also said specialist SEND facilities – like dedicated classrooms, sensory rooms and outdoor spaces – were not fit for purpose (41 per cent) or closed (3 per cent).

A whopping 96 per cent think they do not receive sufficient capital funding to maintain their estate.

Steve Hitchcock, a primary head from Devon, has been left without enough cash to replace carpets and decorate as he has “to throw good money after bad just to keep repairing leaks and issues”.

His school generated £13,000 from a fundraising campaign last year and in March, it secured a £30,000 grant from a local charity to repair two classrooms.

He argued this raised a “serious question about why schools are having to rely on this level of effort just to meet basic needs”.

‘Book vs pipes’

Bristol head Darren Brown, of Longwell Green Primary School, said he would stop “reactive ‘make do and mend’ maintenance” if budgets weren’t an issue and move to “really positive, long-term planning”.

He explained: “This would end the heartbreak of books vs pipes, for example, meaning funding is never moved from learning to fix a leaking roof or broken boiler.”

NAHT members will debate a motion at the union’s annual conference this week calling on its national executive to lobby the government to fully fund essential capital expenditure across all state schools.

The motion urges ministers create a “level playing field so access to funding is prioritised based upon need and safety and no longer dependent on school type”.

Last year, the National Audit Office revealed a £13.8bn school maintenance backlog. The figure is based on Department for Education estimates from data collected between 2017 and 2019 that was later “converted to 2023-24 prices”.