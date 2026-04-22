Almost four in 10 leaders expect their school will make cuts to support for pupils with SEND next year, sparking concerns over a “worrying gap” between government reform ambitions and the reality on the frontline.

A Sutton Trust-commissioned poll, conducted by the National Foundation for Educational Research, shows more than 40 per cent of leaders have already slashed resources to support children with SEND this year. Nearly a quarter have also reduced teacher assistant numbers.

Government ‘contradictions’

Thirty-six per cent of the leaders quizzed during the study anticipated further cutbacks to SEND support in 2026-27. Just under 60 per cent expect teaching assistant reductions, while 37 per cent said support staff would be slashed.

This was despite 43 per cent reporting they had made SEND support cuts this year. This was particularly prevalent in primaries (45 per cent).

Many have also made reductions to teaching assistants (71 per cent), support staff (49 per cent) and teaching staff (30 per cent). The figures were lower than those recorded by the Sutton Trust last year, but come amid major reform and cash injections to boost inclusion.

Reacting to the findings, Association of School and College Leaders general secretary Pepe Di’Iasio said: “This research shows the contradiction which exists between the government’s aspirations for the education system and the amount of money that it is prepared to provide to realise those aspirations.

“The mismatch between expectations and resources is a long-standing issue in our education system which undermines the provision that schools can provide and is resulting in a workforce which is increasingly feeling burnt out and demoralised.”

‘Worrying gap’

Di’Iasio added that this comes “at exactly the time the government has launched a programme of major reforms which involve far more expectations on mainstream schools”.

Labour unveiled its proposals to reform SEND in February, with mainstream schools thrust into the driving seat.

Mike Short, Unison’s head of education, noted support staff play a “vital role” in helping those with SEND.

“But if their numbers continue to be cut, there’s little chance of government plans being successful,” he continued. “These findings highlight a worrying gap between ministers’ ambitions to reform SEND and the day-to-day reality in schools.”

Pupil premium ‘not enough’

The study – which polled 336 senior leaders and 769 teachers – also revealed that 30 per cent of secondary leaders have slashed subject choices at GCSE this year.

Twenty-eight per cent did the same at A-level. Just under half of all leaders made cuts to IT equipment.

Meanwhile, 47 per cent rowed back on trips and 32 per cent reduced resources for sports and other extracurricular activities.

The majority (86 per cent) of leaders also think pupil premium funding – extra cash for children from low-income homes – is not enough. And 43 per cent said they were using the money to plug gaps elsewhere in their budget.

More cash needed

The Sutton Trust is urging the government to boost funding “where it can make the most difference”.

It believes ministers should start by “rebalancing the national funding formula back towards the most disadvantaged communities” and restoring pupil premium to 2014-15 levels, as “its value has been decimated by inflation”.

The charity added extra resources for specialist SEND support are “urgently needed”.

Sutton Trust CEO Nick Harrison said: “Schools are in a financial crisis that’s more than a decade and a half in the making, and we’re seeing the long-term results of those cuts today.

“At some point, we need to decide whether we’re serious about education in this country or not.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said the government has “continued to prioritise education”, despite “deeply challenging choices about public spending”. This includes “significant additional investment to make our SEND reforms a reality”.

“We are continuing to work with schools to help them maximise value from their budgets, making savings on energy, recruitment and banking, and reinvesting every penny in opportunities for young people.”