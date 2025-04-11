All teachers should have anti-racism training, says NAHT

Leaders’ union says teachers need training to safeguard children from ‘racist rhetoric’ in schools

All teachers should receive mandatory anti-racism training, a union has demanded, to help safeguard children from ‘racist rhetoric’ in schools.

The National Association of Headteachers (NAHT) will bring a motion to the Trades Union Congress (TUC) Black Workers’ Conference this weekend, in London, to call for a ‘proactive, anti-racist approach to education’.

In the motion, the NAHT will suggest schools “do not exist in isolation” and anti-racism training for all school staff should be made mandatory as part Keeping Children Safe in Education (KCSIE) training.

The statutory guidance outlines the legal duties for schools and colleges in England to safeguard and promote the welfare of children under 18.

Lorna Matthews, a member of NAHT’s National Executive and Leaders for Race Equality network will speak in support of the motion.

She claims children as young as three years old pick up on racial bias and believes “all educators must be equipped to balance and counter potentially harmful attitudes.”

She said: “If we do not address the mechanics of racism and all othering, we inadvertently give implicit consent, as the unchallenged sharing of racist, sexist, homophobic tropes impact on how we all think.

“Facts and fairness must be central to education and society for it to thrive and evolve beyond this point in time.”

‘Pivotal role’

The motion also calls for more texts and authors written by the Global Majority – individuals who are Black, Asian, Brown, or mixed heritage backgrounds – to be included in the national curriculum.

Teachers, organisations, and academics have already created anti-racism material to be used in schools. Those calling for a more inclusive education want the current review of curriculum and assessment to include texts that represents diverse communities.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of NAHT, said education can play a ‘pivotal role’ in tackling discrimination – but action is needed.

“We are committed as an organisation to helping our members actively address this. It matters for the health, well-being and futures of school leaders, their staff, and the pupils and communities that they serve.

“This needs to go further than simply being aware of racism – anti-racism requires action to change and create policies, practices, and procedures to promote racial equity.

“We need everyone who works in schools to be empowered to do this, in order to bring about true change.”