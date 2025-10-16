Artificial intelligence could be used to analyse recordings of lessons by early career teachers under a new trial being planned

Artificial intelligence could be used to analyse recordings of lessons by early career teachers under a new trial being planned

AI could be used to analyse recordings of lessons delivered by new teachers, to give feedback on what they are doing well and what could improve, as part of a National Institute of Teaching (NIoT) project.

Raj Chande, senior research associate at the NIoT, said early career teachers’ (ECTs) lessons would be recorded and uploaded to “a secure tool that’s…converted into a transcript”.

“Those transcripts are going to be analysed by…relevant experts who are going to be able to say ‘that’s great questioning there’ or… ‘they shouldn’t have started that explanation with that much disruption going on’.”

The feedback given by human experts will then be used to train an artificial intelligence (AI) model, to “replicate the judgement of experts”.

“At scale, mentors and ECTS will be given semi-automatic feedback, all quality assured by our team development experts.

“They’ll be given instantaneous, semi-automatic feedback without anybody actually having to come into the room necessarily.”

He said the scheme is not designed to “substitute…having a conversation. But we’re trying to reduce the constraints on time and trying to increase the breadth of lessons that are observed.”

But the project would allow the establishment of “a database of teacher practices” comprising “thousands of lessons”.

“We [will] know what’s being done and what’s not being done quite so well.”

The project was discussed at the Confederation of School Trusts (CST) annual conference in Birmingham today.

Chande told Schools Week it is hoped the scheme will be piloted this academic year, with around 12 ECTs, before potentially being launched more widely.

It is understood conversations are currently underway around the legal aspects of the programme.