An education sector leader has written to the government over the behaviour of a new education minister caught on camera swearing at protesters.

Video footage of Andrea Jenkyns, a key Boris Johnson ally, putting her middle fingers up to crowds outside Downing Street on Thursday before the PM’s resignation has been widely shared online, prompting questions about her appointment.

It was announced yesterday that Jenkyns and Brendan Clarke-Smith, another Johnson loyalist, had joined the DfE to fill vacancies left by mass resignations earlier this week.

Ministers aren’t expected to be perfect.



Today, Dame Alison Peacock, the chief executive of the Chartered College of Teaching, revealed she had written to the DfE to “remind education ministers” of the Nolan Principles, or seven principles of public life.

They state that holders of public office should “exhibit these principles in their own behaviour and treat others with respect”.

“Our profession abides by these principles as part of our teacher standards,” said Peacock this morning.

The standards state that teachers must “demonstrate consistently the positive attitudes, values and behaviour which are expected of pupils” and establish a “safe and stimulating environment for pupils, rooted in mutual respect”.

In a section of her email to DfE permanent secretary Susan Acland-Hood, shared with Schools Week, Peacock said: “I understand that these are tense uncertain times in politics.

“But to proceed with a ministerial appointment of someone who is unable to abide by the principles of public life is sinking to a new low.”

Others have questioned whether her behaviour meets the ministerial code, which requires ministers to maintain “high standards of behaviour and to behave in a way that upholds the highest standards of propriety”.

Ministers should also “be professional in all their dealings and treat all those with whom they come into contact with consideration and respect”.

Tories blast behaviour of new minister

Other polticians, including members of her own party, have also criticised Jenkyns’s conduct.

Sharing the video on Twitter, fellow Conservative MP and former minister George Freeman said ministers “should set the highest standards in office”.

“I’m sorry but this is appalling conduct for a minister of the Crown. This is exactly why we need a new prime minister: to restore the ministerial code & respect for the responsibilities of service in public office.”

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said ministers “aren’t expected to be perfect”.

“But is it really too much to ask that they don’t treat the public like this?”

Even the leader of the House of Commons, Mark Spencer, told BBC Breakfast he did not condone her actions, saying Jenkyns would have to “justify that for herself”.

“I do understand emotions were running pretty high and they were pretty raw on that day. But I don’t think that was the right thing to do at all.”

Jenkyns and the DfE were approached for comment.