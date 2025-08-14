Art and design and media subjects saw the largest increases in top grades among the most popular A-level subjects this year.
Subjects including economics, English literature and political studies saw the largest fall in As and above (see grades for the 15 most popular subjects below).
Overall, maths has the highest proportion of top grades this year, despite a minor drop in As and above achieved, while media, film and tv studies had the lowest proportion of top grades, in line with previous years.
But large variations remain between this year’s results and pre-pandemic levels.
Your thoughts