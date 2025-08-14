Home All news
A-level results 2025: Which subjects had more top grades?

Which subjects had the most top grades? And which saw the biggest rises this year? Schools Week looks at the top 15 subjects ...

14 Aug 2025, 11:54

Art and design and media subjects saw the largest increases in top grades among the most popular A-level subjects this year.

Subjects including economics, English literature and political studies saw the largest fall in As and above (see grades for the 15 most popular subjects below).

Overall, maths has the highest proportion of top grades this year, despite a minor drop in As and above achieved, while media, film and tv studies had the lowest proportion of top grades, in line with previous years.

But large variations remain between this year’s results and pre-pandemic levels.

Here’s what the distribution of top grades looks like among the most popular subjects, and how they differ from last year and pre-pandemic:

And here’s the full breakdown of the most popular subject results published by the Joint Council for Qualifications this morning…

Art and design A-level results 2025

Biology A-level results 2025

Business studies A-level results 2025

Chemistry A-level results 2025

Computing A-level results 2025

Economics A-level results 2025

English literature A-level results 2025

Geography A-level results 2025

History A-level results 2025

Mathematics A-level results 2025

Media, film and TV studies A-level results 2025

Physics A-level results 2025

Political studies A-level results 2025

Psychology A-level results 2025

Sociology A-level results 2025

