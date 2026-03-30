£900k scheme offers ‘equal access to chess in schools’

Between 350 and 450 schools across all nine regions of the UK will take part

Between 350 and 450 schools across all nine regions of the UK will take part

A scheme to make chess more accessible for disadvantaged groups will be launched in schools and colleges. But leaders fear the funding will fall short of what is needed.

The Department for Education (DfE) has announced a £900,000 contract for a three-year programme called “building equal access to chess in schools”.

It aims to support those “least likely to access enrichment opportunities, including those eligible for free school meals, girls and pupils with SEND”.

Between 350 and 450 schools across all nine regions of the UK will take part. At least 8 per cent of these are special schools and 3 per cent alternative provision settings.

The programme will run from June 2026 to June 2029, with the potential to extend to June 2030 subject to performance and funding levels.

Under the programme, there will be chess sessions at least once every two weeks in term time, with resources including adaptive equipment for pupils with SEND. Pupils will also be able to take part in competitions.

The supplier will be expected to agree participation targets for FSM pupils, girls and pupils with SEND.

Concerns over funding

Julia Harnden, deputy policy director at the Association of School and College Leaders, welcomed “efforts to increase participation in schools”.

She said there were “considerations to make around staffing and funding which can limit the opportunities schools can offer”.

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the NEU, pointed out that the government was providing “no support to pay for staff to run these sessions”.

The initiative comes after the government last year pledged to hold schools to account against a set of enrichment benchmarks.

Harnden said it was “important there is adequate investment in education that ensures schools are set up to provide a range of extracurricular activities for their pupils.

“Expecting them to do evermore with ever less leaves them in a stalemate,” she added.

Focus on poorer pupils and those with SEND

The government told Schools Week it is “committed to ensuring that all children and young people, regardless of their background, have access to enrichment opportunities at school — including chess — as part of our mission to break down barriers to opportunity.

“Activities like these play a vital role in helping children and young people develop new skills, build confidence and strengthen their sense of belonging at school, which is why we are pleased to announce the procurement for the new building equal access to chess in schools programme.

“This investment will help to expand chess opportunities in schools, with a particular focus on improving access for disadvantaged pupils and pupils with SEND.”

The government said thousands of pupils would benefit from the scheme.

“Disadvantaged pupils, girls, and pupils with SEND stand to gain most from the programme, which will help mainstream primary and secondary schools, special schools, and alternative provision settings establish or expand high-quality chess provision.”

It is not the first scheme to encourage the take-up of chess in schools.

In 2023 the DfE announced it would hand out £2,000 grants to primary schools to buy chess sets and access training and teaching materials.

The DfE said the programme was “delivered and supported primary schools with a high proportion of pupils on free school meals to deliver chess to their pupils”.