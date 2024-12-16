Labour have started the ball rolling where they can this year, but secondary schools still face an ongoing uphill battle in 2025

This year has been one of enduring pressures. A new government elected on a promise of change has brought some hope, but the depth of the challenges means they will remain – potentially for years to come.

Recruitment is at the forefront. Years of targeted initiatives still haven’t made the difference. Labour has promised 6,500 new teachers by the end of this parliament, but their plans are short on details, and shortages in key subjects are biting now.

Retention continues to be a significant issue too, with teacher workload and stress at its heart. A taskforce set up in January 2023 encouraged schools to look at flexible working among other workload reduction initiatives, but the impact has been limited.

The new government’s support for teachers to do their planning and preparation off site could be the same: well-intentioned but low-impact. My own school will be implementing this from January, even though timetabling will make it a challenge.

Inclusive incentives

A new Teaching Commission spearheaded by former NEU general secretary Mary Bousted is bound to bring fresh ideas to meeting this ongoing drag on the sector’s full potential.

In the meantime, a broad and honest conversation about accountability and Ofsted’s role in the workload and stress causing these challenges has already delivered progress.

The Beyond Ofsted Inquiry and Headteachers’ Roundtable made very strong arguments for changes in the inspectorate’s role and broader accountability reform.

Labour has started strong on this front with the removal of the overall single-word Ofsted judgment. The introduction of a report card system next year offers further opportunity, if it is carefully thought through in partnership with the profession and avoids the risk of perverse incentives.

With the SEND crisis dominating headlines, the aim of an intelligent accountability system must surely be greater inclusion. To ensure that, we must also move beyond zero-sum measures like Progress 8 which pits schools against each other.

But this isn’t just an inclusion problem, it’s a funding one at heart. Following years of Schools Week coverage, the issue has finally broken into the mainstream, with The Financial Times recently reporting the impact on struggling councils.

This only increases pressures on schools. Without the necessary funding or support from local authorities, genuine inclusivity is unlikely, even with the right accountability incentives.

Meanwhile, many of us are having to make difficult decisions about prioritising resources. Our school, for example, is having to reorganise how we run our curriculum. In essence, this means increasing class sizes and potentially contact time, which is a challenge as we try to reduce workload.

And all this in spite of the welcome increase in funding announced in the autumn budget.

Being the change

Despite these challenges, this year has also been filled with moments of pride and joy.

Our Year 11 and Year 13 cohorts, for example, showed remarkable determination in their preparation for exams, especially given the continuing adjustments to grading standards post-pandemic. Their hard work paid off, and we are immensely proud of them.

On a personal note, I am particularly proud of the strides we’ve made in embedding ‘The Highgate Wood Way’. Our approach focuses on building and fostering positive relationships between staff and students through relational practice.

Our focus on consideration, courtesy, co-operation and contribution has seen a significant improvement in behaviour and a drastic reduction in our suspensions and exclusions over the past 12 months.

Coupled with the excellent performance of our SEND students, we know we are on track to be the inclusive school we want to be.

Resolution, not revolution

I am deeply grateful for the privilege of leading a school in North London where I was born, and proud that we reflect the full diversity and energy of our community.

As the festive season approaches, I look forward to the opportunity to recharge and reflect further. The challenges will remain, but there is a new sense of opportunity too.

In 2025, my determination to meet these challenges head-on, including through continued advocacy for better policies, is not fading.

At least the challenges are now acknowledged and out in the open. And that’s enough to start the new year with a genuine sense of hope.