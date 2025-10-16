Home All news
Inequality

Working-class white kids ‘most resistant to transformative work by schools’

Boss of review probing the issue says leaders 'faced with intergenerational discontent'

16 Oct 2025, 16:45

Working-class white children “seem the most resistant to the transformative work” of schools, the leader of the review investigating the youngsters’ performance has said. 

Star Academies CEO Sir Hamid Patel, who is chairing the independent inquiry into white working-class educational outcomes alongside Baroness Estelle Morris, made the statement during a speech at the CST annual conference on Thursday. 

A survey conducted by the review revealed 25 per cent of white working-class boys don’t need read outside school and that white working-class youngsters are less likely to enjoy classes. 

Patel told the event leaders “cannot assume that our pupils or their parents share” the belief in “the value of education for its own sake, as well as recognising its power to open doors”.

“And don’t get me wrong, I’m not suggesting for a minute that white working-class pupils should be the sole focus of our work,” he added. 

Sir Hamid Patel

“But the white, low-income children as a group seem the most resistant to the transformative work we’re trying to do in the sector. For those with SEND disenchantment is compounded.”

The survey found 26 per cent of disadvantaged white youngsters “rarely or never enjoy lessons”, compared to 15 per cent of non-white pupils. 

Only 52 per cent of white working-class parents thought their child’s teachers “respected them by years 10 and 11”. 

Patel said schools are “faced with intergenerational discontent”. 

“Our ingenuity needs to focus on helping children who are the hardest to help, building the relationships which make them feel valued. Our disadvantaged children need us most.”

Group Head of School Creative Media

Independent Non- Executive Director (INED)

Chief Executive Officer

Initial Teacher Training Programme Lead

