Will local government reorganisation improve SEND?

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe It’s a busy time for councils across England. In December 2024, Labour announced the biggest shake-up to the structure of local government in decades. Two-tier systems, made up of county and district councils, are to be replaced by unitary authorities. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits. Share Copy link Explore more on these topics Inclusion No Comments Share your thoughts Cancel replyWe welcome thoughtful discussion. Comments are moderated for quality and relevance.Comment *Name * Email *Your email will not be published Your website (optional) Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Post comment Δ More from this topic Ministers mull future of £380m SEND budgets transfer policy Some councils say transfers are necessary, but heads want the policy scrapped and decisions reversed 8h | Inclusion ‘SEND reforms are stronger because we engaged with communities’ Georgia Gould on how Grenfell taught her the importance of listening and her mission to make school 'unmissable' 7d | Inclusion