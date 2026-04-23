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24 April 2026

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Will local government reorganisation improve SEND?

The government says yes, but others say it will split services and make new councils bankrupt from the get-go

Ruth Lucas

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Its a busy time for councils across England.

In December 2024, Labour announced the biggest shake-up to the structure of local government in decades.

Two-tier systems, made up of county and district councils, are to be replaced by unitary authorities.

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