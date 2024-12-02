Trust that fell foul of academy rules under former CEO becomes latest to change its name

An academy trust that had fallen foul of academy rules under its former chief executive has become the latest chain to change its name.

The Rodillian Multi-Academy Trust in Yorkshire will now be called the Resilience Multi-Academy Trust, following a “brand review” last year.

Bosses believe the change – which have cost just under £3,000 to date – better reflects the organisation’s “agreed vision and values”.

It also allows one of its schools, the Rodillian Academy in Wakefield, to “have its own identity separate from that of the trust”.

The trust has been under Education and Skills Funding Agency scrutiny over its finances in previous years.

A 2017 investigation found it paid then chief executive Andrew Goulty almost £8,000 to spend 78 nights in a four-star hotel. ESFA was told this was because he worked late.

Rodillian received a financial notice to improve the following year over failures in governance and balancing the books.

Goulty said at the time the trust had inherited deficits from two schools it was pressured to take on by the government.

A second notice in 2019 ordered the trust to prove “all possible economies are being made” to balance budgets..

Goulty’s pay was later slashed from between £225,000 and £230,000 to the £140,000 to £145,000 banding. He retired last December.

Resilience isn’t the first trust to undergo a rebrand.

Earlier this year it was announced that Academies Enterprise Trust would instead be called Lift Schools.

It spent £45,000 creating the new brand but would not provide costs for the full name change, which includes things such as replacing signs outside its 57 academies.

Reach4 was renamed Astrea in 2017, 12 months after Delta underwent a similar rebrand around the time Paul Tarn took over the reins as chief executive.