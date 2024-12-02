This week's movers and shakers include a former minister with a penchant for Tolkein and the daughter of an ex-PM's bodyguard

This week's movers and shakers include a former minister with a penchant for Tolkein and the daughter of an ex-PM's bodyguard

This week’s movers and shakers include a collector of ties and handkerchiefs, a former government minister with a penchant for Tolkein and the daughter of an ex-PM’s bodyguard.

This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community.

We are keen to hear about appointments at a senior level. Please send submissions for this section to news@schoolsweek.co.uk with ‘Movers and shakers’ in the subject line.

Mark Burnett

Chief executive, Southwark Diocese MAT

Start date: November

Former job: Chief operating officer, Southwark Diocese MAT

Interesting fact: Inspired by his old headteacher, Mark has an unhealthily large collection of matching ties and handkerchiefs — enough to rival any department store.

If there’s ever a global shortage, he’s ready to step in and save the day, one colour-coordinated set at a time.

Robert Halfon

Board chair, Captiva Learning

Start date: October

Former job: Apprenticeships minister

Interesting fact: A huge JRR Tolkien fan, Robert once gave a speech starting with a passage from Smith of Wootton Major, the writer’s novella about a badly treated apprentice who becomes the faery king.

Like Tolkien, Robert loves pipes and has a collection of more than 50…

Taryn Edge

Director of people and organisational development, Astrea Academy Trust

Start date: November

Previous role: Head of people (maternity cover)

Interesting fact: No stranger to the great and the good, a 15-year-old Taryn met Queen Elizabeth when she opened the Wall’s ice cream factory in Gloucester. Taryn’s father was also Harold Wilson’s police bodyguard in the 1970s.

Claire Archibald

Legal director at Browne Jacobson law firm

Start date: October

Former job: Service manager, Derbyshire County Council

Interesting fact: Claire plays the soprano cornet in her village brass band and is chair of the charity that runs the band (she took the instrument up again after a 20-year break, so isn’t the best player but makes up for it in enthusiasm).

Tomas Thurogood-Hyde

Director of corporate services, Astrea Academy Trust

Start date: November

Former job: Assistant chief executive, Astrea

Interesting fact: Tomas once spent a summer measuring tree trunks in Indonesia and helped to develop lidar scopes, which use light reflections from tree canopies to detect hidden illegal logging routes.

Stephen Phipson

Chair, Baker Dearing Educational Trust

Start date: January

Current job: Chief executive, Make UK

Interesting fact: Stephen is a big fan of motorbikes and relaxes by taking one out for a long ride at the weekend.

Sweeney leaves National Education Union

Niamh Sweeney, the first elected deputy general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), left earlier this month part-way through her five-year term.

Her role was created when the NEU was formed from a 2017 merger of the National Union of Teachers and the Association of Teachers and Lecturers.

Her election in 2021 was seen as an upset, after she beat two challengers from established factions on the union’s left wing.

A former sixth-form college teacher and Labour councillor, Sweeney hailed from the ATL where she served as president between 2017 and 2018.

She stood unsuccessfully against Daniel Kebede in last year’s election to replace Kevin Courtney and Dr Mary Bousted as general secretary. Her term was not due to end until 2026.

She said it had been an “absolute honour” and wished the union “every success in the future”. She did not give a reason for her departure.

An NEU spokesperson said: “Having played a substantial role in seeing through the successful amalgamation between the NUT and ATL … and the transition of leadership, Niamh is now taking the opportunity to pursue new challenges. We thank Niamh for all her years of service and wish her all the very best.”