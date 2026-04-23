Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Ministers are hoping to strengthen the home-school relationship as abuse and complaints from parents and pupil absences continue to rise. The schools white paper laid out plans to set “minimum expectations” on parental engagement. But what does strong parental engagement look like in practice? Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.