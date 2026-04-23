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24 April 2026

What does strong parental engagement look like in practice?

Start with leaders at the school gate every afternoon, suggests an award-winning Wolverhampton primary

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

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Ministers are hoping to strengthen the home-school relationship as abuse and complaints from parents and pupil absences continue to rise.

The schools white paper laid out plans to set “minimum expectations” on parental engagement.

But what does strong parental engagement look like in practice?

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