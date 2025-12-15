Parents believe underfunding is the biggest issue facing schools today, with two fifths reporting being asked to contribute to day-to-day running costs.

Consultancy Public First has launched the Parent Voice Project, which aims to understand the views of “one of the least-understood groups in education”.

A poll of 6,199 parents found the majority believe underfunding is the biggest issue facing schools today, followed by behaviour, mobile phones and mental health.

Julia Harnden, deputy director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders said requests for parent contributions were a “sign of the very challenging financial environments in which schools are operating”.

‘Stretched beyond breaking point’

Two fifths (41 per cent) of parents reported being asked to make a contribution to their child’s school’s day-to-day running costs.

Just under one fifth (19 per cent) said this had happened on multiple occasions.

During focus groups, which took place in Trafford, Oldham and Swindon among parents with different levels of affluence, participants “described feeling torn”.

Source Public First

The report said parents “recognise schools’ financial pressures, but are uncomfortable being asked to fund activities or resources that feel essential.

“For many, the issue is less about the amount of money and more about what the request symbolises – a system they perceive as stretched beyond breaking point.”

Those that reported being asked to make a contribution were more affluent parents (47 per cent), primary parents (45 per cent), those living in London (56 per cent) and grammar school parents (56 per cent).

‘Very challenging financial environments’

Harnden said it was “not unusual for schools to make occasional requests for parental donations, to help pay for things like classroom resources, books, and equipment.

“While these are kept to a minimum, and remain entirely voluntary, they are a sign of the very challenging financial environments in which schools are operating.”

Harnden added school leaders “deeply value their relationship with the wider community”, with the “majority of parents are sympathetic towards the difficult decision they have to make on a daily basis”.

‘Constructive partners’

Researchers also found the majority of parents (55 per cent) see the main purpose of school as building life skills and broadening horizons, not just exam success.

Most parents believe their children receives a high-quality education, but confidence falls as their children get older.

While 74 per cent of primary parents say their child’s education is high or very high quality, this falls to 63 per cent among secondary parents and 65 per cent among those with children at college.



The report said findings showed “parents want to constructive partners in education”, and “recognise both the strengths of the system and the challenges it faces”.