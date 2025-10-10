Schools can’t afford to allow this new feature of Ofsted’s framework to go unnoticed. It can transform the inspection experience

In January, I argued in these pages that introducing an inspection nominee role in schools could be one of the most positive outcomes from the Ofsted framework reforms. It has come to pass, and I strongly believe that it marks a significant shift in the way schools experience inspection.

The reception for this change has been largely muted, because this is unfamiliar territory. Yet in further education and skills inspections, nominees have long been recognised as central to inspection readiness and success.

Schools that grasp the strategic value of this role will quickly see that it is far more than an administrative add-on; it is an opportunity to shape the narrative of inspection.

At the heart of every inspection is dialogue. Inspectors are seeking evidence, context and assurance that a school is delivering high-quality education and safeguarding pupils effectively.

A nominee who is confident, informed and prepared acts as the anchor point for this dialogue.

Where the headteacher is inevitably balancing multiple demands during inspection week (leading the school, reassuring staff, managing parents and engaging with governors) the nominee ensures that no question goes unanswered, no context goes unexplained and no evidence is left behind.

As one senior inspector put it: “A strong nominee ensures the right people are in the room at the right time, with the right evidence. This saves time and avoids missed opportunities that could influence judgements”.

Nominee benefits

While Ofsted’s formal guidance outlines operational responsibilities such as coordinating meetings, briefing staff and liaising with inspectors, the nominee role extends beyond logistics. In practice, nominees can:

Shape perceptions

By highlighting context, they ensure inspectors see the full picture of the school.

Anticipate needs

By pre-empting evidence requests, they reduce pressure and disruption during the inspection

Safeguard leadership time

By acting as the day-to-day contact, they enable the headteacher to concentrate on strategic leadership rather than operational firefighting.

A trained nominee who is fully focused on inspection management also takes significant pressure off headteachers.

This ensures that leaders are not automatically drawn into every meeting or line of questioning, allowing them to step back, remain strategic and intervene only when their leadership voice is truly needed.

In this way, the nominee becomes both a buffer and a facilitator, protecting headteachers while strengthening inspection dialogue.

Pitfalls to avoid

Despite the potential benefits, schools risk underestimating or mishandling this role. Common pitfalls to avoid include:

Last-minute decisions

Waiting until inspection is announced before identifying a nominee leaves no time for preparation.

Lack of authority

Choosing someone too junior, without credibility or influence, undermines the role.

Lack of training

Assuming the role is straightforward risks gaps in knowledge and missed opportunities to provide evidence.

Inspection success is rarely about surprises; it is about preparation. While Ofsted say no preparation is required in advance of inspection, our experience in the FES sector tells us that effective preparation is closely linked to quality improvement and better outcomes.

To maximise the value of the nominee role, we have already highlighted that a school should identify a nominee well in advance and rehearse their role. Schools should also invest in nominee training and simulation exercises.

It is important to carry out mock inspections where the nominee manages communication, evidence gathering and inspector dialogue.

This support for the nominee should also be embedded by ensuring other senior leaders understand how to work with the nominee during inspection.

With the nominee role, there is now an opportunity to manage inspections more proactively, reducing risk and enhancing the school’s ability to showcase its strengths. Far from being a bureaucratic addition, the nominee is the game-changer in inspection readiness.

By embracing this role, schools move beyond a defensive stance in inspections. Instead, they can engage in a professional dialogue that highlights impact, celebrates achievements and ensures inspectors fully understand the school’s story.