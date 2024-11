Dr Mary Bousted ran the Association of Teachers and Lecturers from 2003 to 2017 and was joint general secretary of the National Education Union between 2017 and 2024. Dr Patrick Roach has led the NASUWT teaching union since 2020, and before that served as its assistant and deputy general secretary for over a decade. They spoke to Schools Week deputy and political editor Freddie Whittaker about the last 10 years of education policymaking.