Monday, 11 Nov 2024
Governor Vacancies

The next chapter: Freddie Whittaker interviews Bridget Phillipson

The Schools Week Podcast takes a break from looking back at the last 10 years with an episode about the future

Bridget Phillipson was appointed education secretary in July following Labour’s landslide general election victory. 

She spoke to Schools Week deputy and political editor Freddie Whittaker about her plans to reform the schools agenda in England.

