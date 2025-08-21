Home Opinion
Opinion: Accountability

The absence of Progress 8 is an accountability trap in selective areas

In selective areas, Attainment 8 tells us more about admissions than teaching. Without Progress 8, comprehensives are at risk of being unfairly judged

In selective areas, Attainment 8 tells us more about admissions than teaching. Without Progress 8, comprehensives are at risk of being unfairly judged

Michael Cater

CEO, Character Education Trust

21 Aug 2025, 9:09

facebook linkedin
See discussion

This year, school accountability looks different. With Progress 8 suspended, Attainment 8 has been pushed centre stage. That shift matters, because in selective areas it creates a dangerously misleading picture of school performance.

Selective systems, skewed outcomes

In areas with grammar schools, the playing field is anything but level. High-attaining pupils are disproportionately admitted to selective schools, leaving comprehensives with intakes that are structurally skewed.

Kent is the most striking example, with nearly 35 per cent of pupils placed into grammar schools at age 11, meaning over one-third of the highest attainers never enter the county’s comprehensives.

This number continues to grow with the ongoing expansion of grammar schools across the south east. But the issue is not unique to Kent. Wherever selective schooling exists, comprehensive schools face the same distortion.

Attainment 8 data, as well as percentage pass rates, will take no account of this. For comprehensives left with disproportionately fewer top-end pupils, the numbers inevitably look lower—no matter how effective the teaching or how strong the pupil progress.

In selective areas, Attainment 8 measures intake, not quality.

Why it matters more this year

In most years, Progress 8 helps to balance the story. By capturing the value schools add between Year 7 and Year 11, it gives a fairer view of the impact comprehensive schools achieve with their intakes. But with that safeguard removed, Attainment 8 becomes the headline metric.

Parents scanning league tables won’t see nor care to understand the distortion of selective admissions on this data. They will see raw scores, interpreted as gaps in school quality. These are league tables after all!

This will entrench misconception and disadvantage, and damage the schools already working against structural odds.

Ofsted’s blind spot

The problem doesn’t stop with performance tables. Ofsted still leans heavily on outcomes data when reaching inspection judgements. Inspectors are encouraged to consider context, but in practice, from my own first-hand experience, the judgment boundaries for outcomes do not adequately reflect the structural impact of selective schooling.

This creates a double hit. Firstly, comprehensives are disadvantaged in their data because of the selection system. Then, they are judged against national benchmarks that ignore how skewed that data can be.

The result is an accountability trap. Schools that should be recognised for inclusion, progress and community service are instead marked down against measures designed without their context in mind. No wonder staff morale and recruitment in these schools are under pressure.

Levelling the field

Accountability matters. Families deserve honest information about schools, and schools deserve to be recognised for the quality of education they deliver. But if accountability is to be meaningful, it must be fair and fit for purpose.

First, policymakers must recognise these data distortions in selective areas when interpreting Attainment 8. The measure cannot be taken at face value where large proportions of high prior attainers are absent from an intake.

Second, a contextually driven data measure must return as the headline measure as soon as possible. Where the ratio of local selection is high, data should be adjusted to counterbalance this, giving a more reliable indicator of quality of education to stakeholders.

Third, Ofsted must build stronger contextual safeguards into its outcomes judgments. Schools in selective areas should not be judged on demographics they cannot control. If the inspectorate is serious about fairness, then these structural inequities must be acknowledged explicitly in the framework.

Until these changes are made, Attainment 8 in selective areas will tell us little about the quality of education or leadership.

For comprehensives schools in Kent and in other heavily selective areas, that is an injustice. They educate the majority of pupils and deliver progress against the odds. They deserve better.

Attainment 8 should be a tool for understanding. Right now, in selective areas, it’s a distortion. And for the sake of communities, teachers and pupils, it’s time policymakers recognised it as such.

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How smarter buying can help UK schools make ends meet

UK schools are under financial duress – but digital procurement has the potential to save money, eliminate inefficiencies and...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Retirement planning and financial resilience – what do teachers need to think about?

Regional Manager, Oonagh Morrison, from Wesleyan Financial Services, discusses how financial resilience can impact retirement planning.

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

From Provision to Purpose: Making Internal AP Work for Every Pupil

Across England, a quiet transformation is underway. In schools up and down the country, leaders are reshaping how we...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Dream Big Day: Empowering Every Pupil to Imagine, Create, and Flourish

In today’s rapidly evolving world, educators face an immense challenge: How do we inspire young people to envision ambitious...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Opinion: Accountability

Report card reforms run critical reliability risks

Introducing a new school grading system also brings new risks that outcomes won’t reliably measure school quality

JL Dutaut

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *