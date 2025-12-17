As the prime minister has affirmed, we will not surrender our flag. Nor will we surrender our future to those who thrive on fear and division

Ministers must do more to protect the teaching of British values in schools, or teachers and pupils risk being cowed by hate, warns Dr Nikos Savvas.

In September, the Metropolitan Police estimated that up to 150,000 people visited London for the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ rally led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

As someone who has given more than a quarter of a century of service to this country in school environments, I am deeply concerned by these growing threats.

Since then, we have witnessed a number of attempts to sow fear and division in our communities, particularly the targeting of migrants and minority groups, and I feel compelled to speak out.

There has been a menacing silence surrounding the flags and this extremist rhetoric directly threatens the fundamental British values we, as educators, are legally required to promote in our education system.

Teachers report rebuke for teaching their subject

In my role as chief executive of an education group, responsible for more than 15,000 students, I find myself caught between my duty to foster open dialogue and critical thinking, and the growing pressure from extremist voices seeking to silence diverse perspectives.

Tragically, some of my teachers, across subjects such as law, philosophy and politics, have reported rebuke for simply teaching their subject, because it reflects the diversity of our history and society.

One helpful response has come from the Association of Colleges, which launched an equity, diversity and inclusion charter and is coordinating sector-wide guidance to support staff and students, while maintaining safe, inclusive learning spaces.

But to be truly effective, these efforts require strong government support. My message to our government is that our nation’s greatness has always rested on enduring principles that transcend political divides.

Our schools, colleges and universities must therefore remain places where this diversity of thought and experience can flourish.

We need strengthened protections for teachers

We are anchor institutions, shaping the citizens of tomorrow, and it is our duty to ensure that students feel safe to learn and grow in environments rooted in fairness, compassion, inclusion, freedom and hope.

To achieve this, the government firstly needs to strengthen protections for educators and extend protections for freedom of expression and balanced debate in schools and colleges, as already exists in higher education.

Next, it must counter extremist messaging by developing coordinated government communication that celebrates Britain’s multicultural heritage and explicitly challenges xenophobic narratives.

Finally, it is vital it safeguards institutional independence and issues clear guidance affirming that schools and colleges have both the right and responsibility to present evidence-based perspectives on immigration, diversity and British history without fear.

School staff also need to unite and stand firm so that we protect our shared educational environments where future leaders are shaped.

When we create these spaces our students and wider community accomplish incredible things.

The voices of our students matter

Earlier this year for example, one of our students, originally from Zimbabwe, founded Better Youth UK to give teenagers with limited opportunities the chance to make money legally and steer them away from crime, drugs and gang violence.

I am also proud to say that BBC Radio Suffolk DJ and broadcaster Angelle Joseph recently praised our One Sixth Form College students’ celebration of cultural diversity, saying it gives young people the chance to “celebrate who they are and where they are from”.

The voices of our students matter. When we trust them with responsibility and create environments where they can engage with diverse perspectives, they repay that trust many times over.

What we gain are the true citizens of tomorrow, young people who are able to challenge extremism, evaluate misinformation, and contribute meaningfully to our democracy.

This is particularly crucial in sixth form, where we are the educational stewards of young people about to cast their first votes in democratic elections.

If we cannot provide them with the critical thinking skills and diverse perspectives necessary to engage meaningfully with democracy, we risk failing not just our students, but our entire democratic system.

Those who spread lies and seek division often choose to ignore this and instead declare our great country as “broken”. To “fix” a country, surely we must come together, build bridges, and inspire positive change in our communities.

As the prime minister has affirmed, we will not surrender our flag. Nor will we surrender our future to those who thrive on fear and division.