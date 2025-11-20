Home All news
Exclusions

Suspension rates fall for first time since Covid lockdown

Exclusion rates for last Autumn also fell to pre-pandemic levels

Exclusion rates for last Autumn also fell to pre-pandemic levels

20 Nov 2025, 12:17

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Suspensions among pupils back up during second year of pandemic but exclusions still falling

Rates of suspension fell last autumn for the first time since Covid lockdowns, but remain far above those seen before the pandemic, new government data shows.

And exclusion rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels after a rise seen in autumn 2023.

While the data published today is for the 2024-25 Autumn term only, it suggests the trend of rising numbers since Covid may now have peaked and be starting to fall again.

The Department for Education data shows a suspension rate of 4.02 per hundred pupils was recorded last autumn, down from 4.13 in autumn 2023, but still higher than the 2.96 recorded in 2022 and the 2.17 recorded in 2019.

The decrease has been driven by a fall in suspensions in secondary schools and special schools, despite a slight rise in the suspension rate in primary.

The rate of pupils suspended at least once decreased from 2.05 in 2023 to 1.98 last year.

The DfE said this was equivalent to a 4 per cent decrease in the number of pupils suspended at least once, from 171,800 to 165,600.

The permanent exclusion rate was 0.04 per hundred pupils last autumn, down from 0.05 in autumn 2023 and the same as in autumn 2022. 

Broken down by school phase, the exclusion rate in primary schools remained unchanged, while there was a slight fall in the secondary rate and slight rise in special schools.

Unlike suspensions, exclusion rates overall are now the same as they were in the autumn terms of 2018 and 2019.

The DfE said persistent disruptive behaviour accounted for 51 per cent of all reasons given for suspension and for 38 per cent of reasons for permanent exclusions.

Government data is also broken down by region. The north east continued to have the highest suspension (6.66) and exclusion rates (0.08). However, the DfE noted both rates had fallen since autumn 2023.

The department said permanent exclusions had “decreased or remained the same in all regions except the east of England. London continues to have the lowest suspension rate of 1.8, while the capital and south east have the lowest exclusion rate – 0.02.

There remains a big divide between some groups of pupils. Those eligible for free school meals had a suspension rate almost four times that of non-eligible pupils (9.73 vs 2.11), and had an exclusion rate six times higher (0.12 vs 0.02).

The suspension rate for pupils with an EHCP (10.31) or receiving SEN support (11.09) remains much higher than those without identified SEN (2.46).

This is the same for exclusions. The rate was 0.11 for those with an EHCP, 0.14 for those with SEN support and just 0.02 for those without identified SEN.

Latest education roles from

Regional Education Directors

Regional Education Directors

Lift Schools

View job
Director of Education

Director of Education

Chartered College of Teaching

View job
Director of Finance

Director of Finance

Inspire Learning Partnership

View job
Chief Executive Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Brooke Weston Trust

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Six tips for improving teaching and learning for vocabulary and maths

The more targeted the learning activity to a student’s ability level, the more impactful it will be.

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

From lesson plans to financial plans: Helping teachers prepare for the Autumn budget and beyond

Specialist Financial Adviser, William Adams, from Wesleyan Financial Services explains why financial planning will be key to preparing for...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

IncludEd Conference: Get Inclusion Ready

As we all clamber to make sense of the new Ofsted framework, it can be hard to know where...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Helping every learner use AI responsibly

AI didn’t wait to be invited into the classroom. It burst in mid-lesson. Across UK schools, pupils are already...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Exclusions

‘Undue focus’ on pupils’ race risks ‘over-complicating’ exclusions, says judge

School 'vindicated' after ruling it acted lawfully when it excluded a boy of black Caribbean heritage

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Exclusions
Exclusive

Investigation: How councils routinely breach exclusion duty

Councils have six days to find excluded pupils a suitable full-time education. But some youngsters are waiting two years...

Rhi Storer

Exclusions

£21k fine for exclusions ‘won’t happen’, says council official

Devon had planned to introduce an exclusions levy under a push for inclusion

Jack Dyson

Exclusions
Exclusive

‘Financial blackmail’: Council to charge schools £21k ‘exclusion levy’

Devon says rising exclusions are no longer affordable, but planned 'exclusion levy' could raise £5.1 million

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *