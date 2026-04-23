Skip to content
24 April 2026

Social media time limits won’t protect children

If we are serious about keeping children safe, we must stop wasting time with ineffectual experiments
Daniel Kebede Guest Contributor

General secretary, National Education Union

5 min read
|

See comments

The government’s new pilot to test social media time limits and overnight curfews for teenagers may sound reassuring.

But for the teachers and leaders I represent, it is a dangerously tepid response to a very real problem that warrants much more urgent action.

The sort of urgent action we really need was blocked by MPs last week, when they voted for a second time against introducing a ban on social media for under‑16s.

Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week

subscribe

Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.

Share

No Comments

More from this topic

Democracy starts in the classroom

Extending the franchise must be paired with support for schools to facilitate democratic education
8h | Opinion

AI, subject access requests and metadata: What schools need to know

When a complex or metadata-heavy SAR arrives, take a breath before you act
8h | The Legal Leader

Recent articles in news

Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

Ministers mull future of £380m SEND budgets transfer policy
8h | Inclusion
Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

EBacc withdrawal ‘squeezes languages out of the picture’
8h | Curriculum
Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

School food funding ‘not sufficient’ says school praised by DfE
8h | School food
Early Access

Member early access content

Long Read

New heads need more than a one-off qualification, say charities
8h | Leadership and governance

Featured jobs from FE Week jobs / Schools Week jobs

Chief Finance and Operations Officer
2w Learning Academies Trust

Deputy Principal Curriculum and Quality – Stoke on Trent College
2w FEA

Principal of City of Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College
3w Potteries Educational Trust

Chief Operating Officer
3w Leo Academy Trust

Sponsored

Browse more news

Detection wands could stop mobile phone use in exam halls

8h | Assessment

What does strong parental engagement look like in practice?

8h | Solutions

‘Disgraceful’: Unions attack ‘alarming’ Harris job cut plans

8h | School funding

Trainee teacher need to drop by 23% next year, DfE forecasts

19h | Recruitment and retention

Sponsored academy pupils make ‘less ambitious’ post-16 choices

1d | Assessment