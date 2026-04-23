Social media time limits won’t protect children

The government’s new pilot to test social media time limits and overnight curfews for teenagers may sound reassuring. But for the teachers and leaders I represent, it is a dangerously tepid response to a very real problem that warrants much more urgent action. The sort of urgent action we really need was blocked by MPs last week, when they voted for a second time against introducing a ban on social media for under‑16s. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.