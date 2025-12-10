Former NAHT and Teach First leader plans to continue to lead TKAT while serving in House of Lords

Academy CEO and former NAHT general secretary Russell Hobby will enter the House of Lords as a Labour peer, Downing Street has announced, but plans to stay on in his trust role.

Hobby, who until earlier this year was chief executive of Teach First, said he was “delighted and honoured” after being nominated for a peerage by prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

“So many colleagues have supported me on the journey to get here: thank you to everyone.”

Hobby said he would “continue in my role at TKAT: it is a trust with huge potential and impressive values.

“I look forward to making the case for our fantastic education system, the brilliant people who work in it, and the young people who need us to be at our best.”

Hobby was general secretary of the NAHT from 2010 to 2017 and then led Teach First until his appointment at TKAT earlier this year.

Downing Street also announced today that Sir Michael Barber, a former chief education adviser at Pearson and Conservative government skills adviser, would also become a Labour peer.

Sarah Teather, a coalition government children’s minister, will become a Liberal Democrat peer.