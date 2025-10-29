Home All news
Schools

Reform council’s school transport cut call ‘Victorian’, says Phillipson

Phillipson rejects call to extend the distance children can be expected to make their own way to school

Phillipson rejects call to extend the distance children can be expected to make their own way to school

29 Oct 2025, 16:55

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The education secretary has blasted a Reform council leader’s “Victorian” proposal to extend the distance children can legally be expected to make their own way to school up to five miles.

George Finch, Reform UK leader of Warwickshire County Council (WCC), has called for local authorities to be given powers to extend statutory walking distances to help cash-strapped councils cut down on their school transport spend.

Bridget Phillipson accused Reform of “taking our children back to the Victorian era”, while Liberal Democrat MP Manuela Perteghella described the idea as “cruel, short-sighted” and dangerous for children.

“No child should have to trek in the rain for five miles just to get to school,” said Perteghella.

Council’s transport cost soars to £50m

DfE statutory walking distances help determine if a child is eligible for free transport to and from school, provided by their local authority.

Children under eight are eligible for free travel if their nearest suitable school is more than two miles away. For children eight or above, the distance is over three miles.

The guidance states that when a child lives within the statutory distance, “there is no expectation [they] will walk. It is for the parent to determine what arrangements would be suitable”.

In a letter to Bridget Phillipson, Finch said WCC currently transports more than 10,000 pupils to schools, with the cost of the service soaring from £17.9m in 2018-19 to more than £50m this financial year.

Despite steps to “improve efficiencies and minimise costs” the council predicts the cost will rise to around £80m in the next five years, said Finch.

But WCC analysis suggests increasing the statutory walking distance by one mile “could reduce our eligible cohort by eight per cent”, says Finch. Extending it by two miles would mean a reduction of “approximately 16 per cent”.

Finch is calling for the government to give local authorities power to “change this statutory eligible walking distance where it makes sense to do so in a local area”.

“Clearly, the local authority would assess the potential impacts of such a change, and undertake all necessary public consultations,” he added.

Reform ‘taking children back to Victorian era’

But Phillipson firmly shot down the plans, writing on X: “So you’re asking for powers to make kids walk five miles to school as we head into winter?” She accused WCC of “taking our children back to the Victorian era.”

Perteghella, the MP for Stratford-upon-Avon, also hit back at the plan, saying it would “punish families” and “put children’s safety at risk”.

“Reform’s new school travel approach is cruel, short-sighted and completely out of touch with the realities facing families in Warwickshire,” she said.

“Reform wants to turn the clock back by decades, whilst parents are already struggling with rising costs and patchy public transport.”

Manuel Perteghella

She said the answer to balancing the books for local authorities was “to properly fund councils so they can deliver safe, reliable school transport”.

Nicola Pastore, co-founder of charity Solve the School Run, said many families are currently forced to drive children to school causing school-run congestion, while families without a car can struggle.

“Expanding the statutory walking distance will make these problems worse,” she said. “The way to reduce school transport costs in the long term, is to first invest in walking and cycling infrastructure that is safe enough for children to travel on independently, as they do in many European countries.”

Half a million pupils eligible

New DfE data published on Tuesday shows 520,000 pupils are thought to travel to school using LA-funded transport.

This includes around 470,000 pupil under 16 years old – representing around six per cent of that cohort. Around 40 per cent are eligible because of their special educational needs, and 60 per cent are eligible because of other reasons, such as distance from school.

Responding to these figures, school leaders’ union NAHT criticised “a growing number of councils” that are “reducing transport provision due to increasing budgetary pressures”.

“When children simply cannot get to school this threatens to deepen existing attainment gaps and place even more pressure on already stretched parents.”

One of Reform UK’s key pre-election pledges was to identify efficiencies and savings through a pilot of its own Elon Musk-style DOGE unit.

But the party was accused of flying in the face of that pledge this month, after it emerged Reform UK-run Kent County Council plans to raid £2 million from schools’ budgets to pay for services it can no longer afford, and admitted it is likely to hike council tax charges.

The DfE and WCC have been approached.

Latest education roles from

Executive Director of Finance – Moulton College

Executive Director of Finance – Moulton College

FEA

View job
Director of Governance – HRUC

Director of Governance – HRUC

FEA

View job
Principal and CEO

Principal and CEO

Hills Road Sixth Form College

View job
Senior Quality Officer

Senior Quality Officer

University of Lancashire

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

IncludEd Conference: Get Inclusion Ready

As we all clamber to make sense of the new Ofsted framework, it can be hard to know where...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Helping every learner use AI responsibly

AI didn’t wait to be invited into the classroom. It burst in mid-lesson. Across UK schools, pupils are already...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Retire Early, Live Fully: What Teachers Need to Consider First

Specialist Financial Adviser, William Adams, from Wesleyan Financial Services discusses what teachers should be considering when it comes to...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

AI Safety: From DfE Guidance to Classroom Confidence

Darren Coxon, edtech consultant and AI education specialist, working with The National College, explores the DfE’s expectations for AI...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Schools
Parents are still paying hundreds of pounds a year to foot school uniform bills, a survey suggests

School uniform: New rules to meet Labour’s cap revealed

Government guidance tells schools to confirm changes ASAP, consider legal advice and lets parents complain to government

Jack Dyson

Schools

AI could analyse lessons delivered by new teachers under NIOT pilot

Artificial intelligence could be used to analyse recordings of lessons by early career teachers under a new trial being...

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Politics, Schools

Reform government would ‘root out teachers brainwashing kids’ says MP Lee Anderson

Reform UK members tell party conference of need to crack down on 'brainwashing' teachers and stop schools 'becoming indoctrination...

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Schools

Farage: ‘Let’s start teaching trades and services at school’

Reform leader also says he ‘will not stand for kids’ minds being poisoned in schools with a twisted interpretation...

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *