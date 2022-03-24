Paul Whiteman re-elected unopposed as NAHT general secretary

Paul Whiteman has been re-elected unopposed as general secretary of the NAHT school leaders union.

First elected, also unopposed, in 2017, Whiteman was the union’s director of representation and advice before replacing Russell Hobby.

The union announced today that Whiteman would serve another five year term from September after its national executive committee and regional secretaries gave him their “unanimous support”.

Union general secretary elections are only held if someone challenge’s the executive’s pick for leader.

Whiteman said the union had grown and had successes “during some difficult times”. The union’s membership rose by almost 60 per cent, from 28,600 in 2017 to over 34,500 today.

“Even without a pandemic, the world is a fast-changing challenging place. Our role as a union is to support school leaders as they navigate what can be a stressful and sometimes lonely job.

“Our members turn to us for help and guidance when sometimes that is in short supply from government. The struggles and successes of the last five years have helped remind us of the strength of mutual support and the power of collective endeavour.”

During his second term, Whiteman said the NAHT would continue to “campaign to create the very best conditions under which school leadership – and therefore education – can thrive”.

“That in turn gives children in this country the best opportunities for success. With everything this generation is facing – Covid, making Brexit work, and climate change to name a few – education is our country’s best hope.”

Before joining the NAHT in 2012, Whiteman was a national officer for the FDA civil service union and previously a lay official in the Banking, Insurance and Finance Union.