Home All news
Falling rolls

One in five teachers laid off in worst-hit falling roll areas

A fifth of maintained primaries could also fall into deficit, new research reveals, as union calls for 'additional support'

A fifth of maintained primaries could also fall into deficit, new research reveals, as union calls for 'additional support'

23 Oct 2025, 0:01

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

One in five council-run primaries could be plunged into deficit as the falling rolls crisis deepens, with 20 per cent of teachers already laid off in the worst-hit areas.

Research by the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER), released today, also shows pupil numbers have fallen in every region since 2018, as schools cut classes to keep their heads above water.

The findings have prompted calls for ministers to hand primaries more cash to help them weather the storm.

National Association of Headteachers general secretary Paul Whiteman urged the government “to continue to invest and support local authorities to maintain staffing and resources”, instead of “reducing funding or closing schools”.

Every region impacted

“This could build capacity for greater SEND inclusion and enable schools to offer smaller classes and more targeted help, as well as giving an opportunity to reduce problematic levels of workload for school staff.”

Primary pupil numbers have declined in every region of the country since 2017-18, the NFER analysis revealed. London (-8.7 per cent) was worst affected, with the east of England (-0.2 per cent) registering the smallest fall.

The body also found schools “are having to reduce the number of classes (4.8 per cent nationally) and average class size (2.5 per cent nationally) in response”.

In the 10 London boroughs most impacted by squeezed rolls, classes have dropped 11.5 per cent, with class sizes cut 5.9 per cent since 2017-18.

Across England, full-time classroom teachers have been reduced by 2.3 per cent over the same period.

The figure rises as high as 18.8 per cent in the 10 parts of London hardest hit by falling rolls and 7.5 per cent in the 10 most impacted local authorities outside the capital.

‘Additional support needed’

The research added this is against a national trend of increasing teaching assistant numbers (5.7 per cent).

NFER noted “this raises important questions about the impact that declining roles may have been having on the quality provision” for children with special needs as TAs play a “key role” in supporting those with SEND.

Julia Harnden
Julia Harnden

The organisation’ scenario modelling also found a 2 per cent decrease in pupil numbers would see almost 19.3 per cent of primaries running a deficit, if they take no cost-saving measures, up from 14.8 per cent.

The figure would rise 26.8 and 40.8 per cent respectively if falls of 5 and 10 per cent occur.

Julia Harnden, of the ASCL school leaders’ union, added Labour should provide “additional support to help protect” primaries from “the impact of demographic changes”.

With pupil drops also set to hit secondaries, ministers need “to give thought now about a funding model which improves the sustainability of the education system”.

Latest education roles from

Head of Programme 2D Studies – City Lit

Head of Programme 2D Studies – City Lit

FEA

View job
Group Director of Governance & Company Secretary

Group Director of Governance & Company Secretary

New City College

View job
Principal (Harrow College) – HRUC

Principal (Harrow College) – HRUC

FEA

View job
Deputy Director of Apprenticeships

Deputy Director of Apprenticeships

Manchester Metropolitan University

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Helping every learner use AI responsibly

AI didn’t wait to be invited into the classroom. It burst in mid-lesson. Across UK schools, pupils are already...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Retire Early, Live Fully: What Teachers Need to Consider First

Specialist Financial Adviser, William Adams, from Wesleyan Financial Services discusses what teachers should be considering when it comes to...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

AI Safety: From DfE Guidance to Classroom Confidence

Darren Coxon, edtech consultant and AI education specialist, working with The National College, explores the DfE’s expectations for AI...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How accurate spend information is helping schools identify savings

One the biggest issues schools face when it comes to saving money on everyday purchases is a lack of...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Falling rolls

Admissions watchdog saves falling rolls schools from closure

'Serious' shortcomings in councils' decisions revealed, as schools slam 'untold damage' toll

Schools Week Reporter

Falling rolls

Primary-only trust raids reserves as pupil numbers dip

REAch2 dipped into its reserves after racking up an in-year deficit of just over £2.1 million and £481,000 in...

Jack Dyson

Falling rolls

Falling rolls crisis hits LA schools hardest, study finds

NFER also found that schools with lower Ofsted ratings saw larger drops in primary pupil numbers

Lucas Cumiskey

Falling rolls
attendance

DfE revises up pupils forecast – but numbers still due to plummet

Government estimates there will be 260,000 more pupils than previously predicted in state schools by 2028

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *