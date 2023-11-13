Nick Gibb stands down as schools minister

Nick Gibb will stand down as schools minister at the impending reshuffle and as an MP at the next election, he has announced.

Posting on X this morning, the long-serving minister said he had been “discussing taking up a diplomatic role after the general election” and as a result had “asked the Prime Minister if I can step down from the government at the reshuffle and he has agreed”.

A reshuffle is expected today after the prime minister sacked home secretary Suella Braverman.

Gibb has been schools minister for most of the last 13 years, serving on three separate occasions. He has been at the heart of Conservative education policymaking since 2005.

He said it had been a “privilege to serve as schools minister for four prime ministers”.

“I campaigned for Rishi last Summer and I remain an enthusiastic supporter of the Prime Minister’s leadership.

“I am proud that over my 10 years as a minister standards in schools have risen. England is 4th in the world in reading as a result of the phonics reforms and we are rising internationally for maths and English. We have transformed the curriculum so that it is knowledge rich.”

He said the multiplication test for 9 year olds “means more children know their tables than ever before”.

“The new more rigorous maths GCSE means better preparation for A level, now the most popular A level choice.

“I’ve written to my association chairman this morning to tell her that I will not stand for re-election at the next election. It has been a privilege to represent the people of Bognor Regis and Littlehampton for the last 26 years.”