Skip to content
24 April 2026

Long Read

New heads need more than a one-off qualification, say charities

‘Ongoing’ support planned as research shows falling numbers aspire to headship

Freddie Whittaker

More from this author
6 min read
|

See comments

Listen to this story

Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article.

1.0x

Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice.

0:00 0:00

Two leading education charities have teamed up to devise a new programme to help “accelerate” aspiring headteachers’ careers and support them when they get their first big job.

Teach First and the Reach Foundation want a model that goes “beyond” one-off training opportunities, such as the government-backed national professional qualification for headship (NPQH).

James Toop, the chief executive of Teach First, said while plans were at an early stage, the scheme would crucially feature ongoing support from peer networks once new heads were in-post.

Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week

subscribe

Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.

Share

Explore more on these topics

Leadership and governance

No Comments

More from this topic

Schools with good governance ‘better prepared for Ofsted’

Those with effective boards 'more likely to sustain improvement beyond the inspection cycle', report finds
27 Jan 2026 | Leadership and governance

Headteacher associations join forces in national network

Group aims to 'mobilise' leaders and give heads stronger policymaking voice
28 Jun 2025 | Leadership and governance

Recent articles in news

Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

Ministers mull future of £380m SEND budgets transfer policy
9h | Inclusion
Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

EBacc withdrawal ‘squeezes languages out of the picture’
9h | Curriculum
Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

School food funding ‘not sufficient’ says school praised by DfE
9h | School food
Early Access

Member early access content

Detection wands could stop mobile phone use in exam halls
9h | Assessment

Featured jobs from FE Week jobs / Schools Week jobs

Chief Finance and Operations Officer
2w Learning Academies Trust

Deputy Principal Curriculum and Quality – Stoke on Trent College
2w FEA

Principal of City of Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College
3w Potteries Educational Trust

Chief Operating Officer
3w Leo Academy Trust

Sponsored

Browse more news

What does strong parental engagement look like in practice?

9h | Solutions

‘Disgraceful’: Unions attack ‘alarming’ Harris job cut plans

9h | School funding

Trainee teacher need to drop by 23% next year, DfE forecasts

20h | Recruitment and retention

Sponsored academy pupils make ‘less ambitious’ post-16 choices

1d | Assessment

Almost four in 10 leaders expect school to cut SEND support next year

1d | School funding