Movers and shakers: FEA, Infinity, EPI, GDST

This week’s movers and shakers include a kinship carer, an air skiier and a former The Apprentice hopeful

This week’s movers and shakers include a kinship carer, an air skiier and a former The Apprentice hopeful

This week’s movers and shakers include a kinship carer, an air skiier and a former The Apprentice hopeful.

This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community.

We are keen to hear about appointments at a senior level. Please send submissions for this section to news@schoolsweek.co.uk with ‘Movers and shakers’ in the subject line.

Juliette Cammaerts

Principal private secretary to the health and social care secretary

Start date: March

Current role: Executive director, children’s commissioner’s office

Interesting fact: Juliette’s dedication to improving children’s lives extends into her personal life as well as her professional. She is a kinship carer and chair of the local governing board at Reach Academy Feltham.

Craig Holden

Deputy chief executive, Achievement through Collaboration Trust

Start date: February

Previous role: Chief operating officer, Achievement through Collaboration Trust.

Interesting fact: Craig once auditioned for the BBC’s The Apprentice, a move that could have taken his career in a completely different direction.

Gina Cicerone and Sam Butters

New roles: Gina, chief executive, The Fair Education Alliance.

Sam is spending the summer with her children and then will be exploring opportunities.

Start date: May

Current roles: Co-chief executives, The Fair Education Alliance

Interesting facts: Gina successfully did the lift from the end of Dirty Dancing with a stranger on the Oxford Circus tube platform and then tumbled down and sprained her ankle.

Cathy Walter

Deputy editor of education, The Girls’ Day School Trust (GDST)

Start date: March

Previous role: Assistant director of education, GDST

Interesting fact: Cathy used to compete in big air skiing competitions and freestyle slope events. However, her journey as a parent to two beautiful kids (and the survival instincts that come with it!) made her step away from competitive skiing for good.

Julie McCulloch

Chief executive, Education Policy Institute

Start date: May

Current role: Senior director of strategy, policy and professional development, Association of School and College Leaders. On secondment as head of policy at the Education Endowment Foundation.

Interesting fact: Julie started her career editing primary reading books, and one of her now neglected skills is the ability to come up with stories based on no more than eight phonemes.

Martin Fitzwilliam

Chief education officer, Infinity Academies Trust

Start date: September

Current role: Director of education, Birmingham City Council

Interesting fact: Last winter Martin jumped into a Norwegian fjord with his three sons after a sauna.