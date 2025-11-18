Movers and shakers: EMAT, E-ACT, GLF, SAfE, AQA

This week’s movers and shakers include a keen surfer, DJ manager and a leader who marks wedding anniversaries with his wife by getting remarried

This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community.

We are keen to hear about appointments at a senior level. Please send submissions for this section to news@schoolsweek.co.uk with ‘Movers and shakers’ in the subject line.

Stephen Morales, chair at East Midlands Academy Trust

Start date: October

Concurrent role: chief executive, Institute of School Business Leadership

Interesting fact: Stephen is a keen surfer but missed the best surf conditions in a decade to attend his interview as bursar at Watford Grammar School for Girls nearly 20 years ago.

Sophie Kayani, director of external relations at E-ACT

Start date: September

Previous role: Head of strategic partnerships, E-ACT

Interesting fact: Sophie used to manage DJs in the 90s, worked in Athens for a Greek shipping magnet family as an au pair and had to organise a piano to be shipped into the basement of a restaurant in Chelsea for Li Ka-shing, the Asian billionaire, to play.

Phil Humphreys, chief education officer at GLF Schools

Start date: January, 2026

Previous role: Director of education, Lift Schools

Interesting fact: Each year on their wedding anniversary, Phil and his wife get remarried. A full ceremony with a wedding dress, the works.

They’ve been remarried on a gondola in Venice, a Transylvanian castle with Vlad the Impaler overseeing proceedings and, during Covid, in a capsule on the London Eye with the vicar on Teams.

Patrick Alexander, chief executive officer at Schools Alliance for Excellence

Start date: November

Previous role: Interim assistant director, Hackney Education

Interesting fact: Patrick had a tough day at the London marathon this year, after failing to spot a very low kerb just before the Cutty Sark.

Alas, he did not get the time he wanted, but would like to make clear that he still finished ahead of John Terry.

Nick Stevens, chief operating officer at AQA exam board

Start date: November

Previous role: Chief finance and corporate services officer, AQA

Interesting fact: Nick’s main running partner is a Jack Russell called Cookie

Liz Murray, SEND director Supporting Education Group

Start date: September

Previous role: Director of SEND, Star Academies

Interesting fact: Liz’s learning career began in Japan, where she taught English as a foreign language at a Tokyo conversation school after graduation. She then worked for a couple of years in the learning and development department of an investment bank in the city before returning to the UK with a teaching career firmly in her sights.