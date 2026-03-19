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More DfE change as new regional director revealed

Nigel Minns's arrival in the department makes it four changes to regional groups within the last year

Nigel Minns's arrival in the department makes it four changes to regional groups within the last year

19 Mar 2026, 17:37

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A former children’s services boss has been appointed the Department for Education’s regional director for the east Midlands.  

Nigel Minns has moved into the role this month, having spent the last eight years working for Warwickshire council.

This is the latest in a string of recent changes to the department’s regions group during a time of major reform.

Writing for the Association of Directors of Children’s Services (ADCS) earlier this year, Minns said: “Being a DCS has been the greatest privilege of my career and has become a part of my identity.”

Minns started his career as a primary school teacher, before working with the regional schools commissioner’s office as an external deputy director.

Nigel Minns

He was most recently Warwickshire’s director of children’s services. He also held a national role with the ADCS.

Minns will replace Carol Gray, who was regional director for five years before retiring in December.

It comes after Schools Week revealed Vicky Beer, DfE’s longest-serving regional director, is set to retire at the end of April.

Meanwhile, Mulberry Schools Trust chief executive Vanessa Ogden is set to take over as the London regional director this year.

Dr Tim Coulson was also appointed director general of the regions group in September, having been the CEO of Unity Schools Partnership since 2017.

And in 2024, West Midlands regional director Andrew Warren left the department after almost six years in the position. 

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