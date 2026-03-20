Schools minister believes oracy is 'as foundational as numeracy, literacy and writing', and that is not just 'an add on'

Schools minister believes oracy is 'as foundational as numeracy, literacy and writing', and that is not just 'an add on'

Government will explore “whether we should be developing more formative assessments around oracy”, the schools minister has said.

Georgia Gould also said the aim of the increased emphasis on speaking, listening and communication skills in the new curriculum was “not to put more pressure” on schools.

Instead the government wants to “give them the tools to teach in the ways that many teachers want to do, in a way that’s engaging and connects with the people in their classrooms”.

Georgia Gould

The government’s response to the curriculum and assessment review last year pledged a new “oracy framework” to complement reading and writing frameworks.

Addressing the Voice21 Speaking Summit on Friday, Gould said she believed oracy was “as foundational as numeracy, literacy and writing”, and that is not “an add on” but a core part of curriculum reforms.

“As the world rapidly changes around us, and we all have our digital devices with us, that face-to-face connection matters more than ever.

“That’s why we will be embedding oracy in the curriculum, so we can ensure that young people connect across difference, create those meaningful relationships that will be so important for their futures, and discuss ideas and are able to form connections across difference.”

‘We will consider the role of non-statutory assessment’

When asked whether oracy would form part of assessment criteria for schools, Gould said it was “a really interesting question about assessment, and whether we should be developing more formative assessments around oracy.

“It’s something that we’ve said we will explore.”

She did not elaborate further on the possibility of oracy assessments, but added that the new framework would focus on embedding oracy into teaching.

Asked for more information, the Department for Education said that “through the development of the oracy framework, we will seek to provide teachers with guidance on how to formatively assess and support pupils’ oracy, using the best available evidence and research and building consensus amongst sector experts.

“We will consider the role of non-statutory assessment for oracy in light of that work.”

Ofsted wants to see pupils ‘navigate difference’ respectfully

Ofsted chief inspector Martyn Oliver also spoke at the conference about the watchdog’s new inspection framework, which also includes an increased focus on spoken language in schools.

Inspectors will assess whether pupils have strong language and communication skills, through articulating ideas and listening to others.

Martyn Oliver

Oliver said that this meant pupils would be “explicitly” taught how to discuss and debate ideas and engage with differing views, which would “[lay] the foundations for active and engaged citizenship”.

“We are not looking to see a whole generation agreeing with each other in the classroom. And we are certainly not looking for children to all think in exactly the same way.

“But we do want to see them learn to interrogate their own opinions. To navigate difference in a way that is thoughtful, respectful and truthful.”

Voice 21, a charity that supports schools in delivering oracy education, previously welcomed the decision to include oracy as part of Ofsted inspectors’ toolkits.

The curriculum and assessment review defined oracy as “speaking, listening and communication”, including both verbal and other non-written communication such as sign language.

Specialist early language leads will also be introduced in local areas from the start of the 2026-27 academic year.

When contacted for comment, Ofqual said that the DfE was responsible for policy decisions on assessments, and that any decisions made “may then inform any considerations Ofqual may have”.