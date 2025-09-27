Ministers must reinforce high expectations when they set out their home-school contract - or risk making an already tough job impossible

Government has recognised the importance of parental engagement and intends to enshrine it further in forthcoming white papers. This is welcome, provided engagement doesn’t translate to appeasement.

At present, headteachers are spending an inordinate amount of time firefighting complaints, many of them trivial or vexatious. This diverts energy from the central task of improving teaching, learning and outcomes.

Moves to capture such complaints in one place through a central platform should help to reduce some of the burden associated with this. But if the promised guidance on what schools and parents can expect from each other doesn’t deliver the “clear expectations” the education secretary has promised, then we will rapidly reach a new state of overwhelm.

Trust in public institutions has been waning for years, and the erosion of confidence in education carries real, lasting consequences. When trust between staff, pupils and parents breaks down, the delicate balance that underpins strong school cultures begins to unravel.

Constructive parental challenge is essential. It keeps schools accountable, encourages transparency and ensures children receive the education they deserve.

But the seldom-discussed truth is that some communities instinctively trust schools and teachers more than others. This disparity is quietly acknowledged in education circles, but it is rarely confronted openly at system level.

Improving a school is never easy. Real change often requires radical transformation: challenging entrenched norms, raising expectations and shifting culture. This inevitably provokes resistance.

The onus is rightly on schools to consult, explain and build consensus around change. Yet even with strong communication, we are increasingly seeing local and national headlines and viral social media posts stoking uproar about relatively innocuous school rules.

Take uniform. Debates about footwear, jewellery or make-up seem superficial, but cultural decline in schools rarely happens in dramatic fashion. It is usually gradual: shoes become trainers, trainers become any footwear. Acrylic nails, heavy make-up, piercings: each unchallenged step signals that standards are negotiable.

Those who work in school improvement often argue that you can judge a school by its uniform. While not universally true, there is substance to the claim. How pupils present and whether a school enforces its rules are strong indicators of culture and expectations.

I helped to establish a school uniform charity and I serve as one of its trustees. I know the importance of affordability and equity. But the issue is not simply about cost; it is about consistency. A rule unenforced is not a rule at all.

The problem is that more parents are pushing back. Few openly oppose high standards or improved outcomes, yet many resist the enforcement of the very measures that make improvement possible.

In one case, a school faced hundreds of complaints (some laced with abuse and appalling racism) because it insisted on banning trainers. The leadership team was forced to divert enormous amounts of time and energy into managing the fallout.

Faced with such hostility, many heads simply relent. They compromise. Exceptions become norms. Then, whole policies collapse, and the consequences can be ugly.

This is not a matter of shoes or hairstyles. When a school cannot secure compliance with its most basic policies, it becomes much harder to command focus in the classroom, encourage attendance or ensure participation in interventions.

What some parents see as a victory against unnecessary strictness often undermines the very school improvement they demand. In some cases, progress stalls altogether.

The challenge, then, is to rebuild trust without compromising on standards. To achieve that, ministers must approach their reforms with clarity, fairness and consistency – just like school leaders do.

That means ensuring that parents understand that high expectations are not punitive, but protective. And it means being clear about what constitutes a valid complaint, not just where to take your complaint.

If we continue down the current path, where every rule is up for debate and every enforcement provokes outrage, schools will find it increasingly difficult to deliver the improvements society demands of them.

Standards matter. Culture matters. And above all, trust matters. Without it, schools will be paralysed by conflict rather than empowered to drive change – just like political leaders often seem to be.